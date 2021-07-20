Hamilton Police Appeal For Information Following Burglary
Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 9:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hamilton Police are appealing for witnesses following the
burglary of a commercial premise at The Base last
night.
Police were notified at about 9:30pm that a
vehicle had been driven into the front of Heathcote
Appliances.
Items of property including electronic
devices and home appliances were taken from the scene before
the offenders left the scene in vehicles.
It is
believed that three silver Sedan vehicles containing a
number of people were involved in this incident.
One
of these vehicles was reportedly stolen from a car park area
at The Base just prior to the incident.
Police would
like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of The Base
last night and may have seen anything suspicious. Anyone who
has any information which may assist is asked to call Police
on 105 and quote file number
210720/7250.
