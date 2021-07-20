Hamilton Police Appeal For Information Following Burglary

Hamilton Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary of a commercial premise at The Base last night.

Police were notified at about 9:30pm that a vehicle had been driven into the front of Heathcote Appliances.

Items of property including electronic devices and home appliances were taken from the scene before the offenders left the scene in vehicles.

It is believed that three silver Sedan vehicles containing a number of people were involved in this incident.

One of these vehicles was reportedly stolen from a car park area at The Base just prior to the incident.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of The Base last night and may have seen anything suspicious. Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 210720/7250.

© Scoop Media

