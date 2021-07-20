OSPRI Supporting Flood Affected Farmers

Animal disease management agency OSPRI acknowledges the difficult situation farmers in the Buller and Marlborough districts are facing following the extreme flooding last weekend.

During this challenging time, OSPRI will be extending timeframes for reporting livestock movements in NAIT for people in charge of animals (PICAs) in the affected areas.

These extensions continue until the local state of emergency is lifted for each district.

"It is devastating for the farmers and their communities at this time with the animals that have been lost to the flooding. OSPRI wants to support those farmers and has extended the timeline for meeting their NAIT obligations," says OSPRI Head of Traceability Kevin Forward.

"We understand those impacted people will have a lot to deal with at present whether it be land or property and the recovery will be long-term. OSPRI wants to help lessen the load by giving people a bit of breathing room during this distressing and uncertain period," says Mr Forward.

As a result of the extended times the following conditions apply:

- Register as a PICA within 7 days after the local state of emergency ends.

- Declare all animal movements within 7 days after the local state of emergency ends.

- Animals that arrive untagged must be tagged and registered in NAIT within 7 days after the local state of emergency ends.

- Declare animal deaths and losses within 21 days after the local state of emergency ends.

Given the importance of animal traceability and biosecurity, OSPRI is advising farmers to still tag and register their animals before moving.

SUPPORT AVAILABLE

-If you need help with domestic or lifestyle animals, please contact Renwick (Blenheim) SPCA - 03 572 9156 & Westport SPCA 03-789 7520.

-For commercial farm assistance call MPI 0800 00 83 33.

-If you need emergency feed, help moving stock or cleaning up, please call Federated Farmers freephone 0800 376 646, option 2 or the Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254.

If you require more information about tagging and registering your animals over this period, go to https://www.ospri.co.nz/farmers-and-livestock-owners/help-with-tags-and-tagging/

© Scoop Media

