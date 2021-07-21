Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Tree Council Appeals Huia Water Treatment Plant Decision

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 4:50 pm
Press Release: The Tree Council Inc

The Tree Council has today lodged an appeal in the Environment Court against the decision to grant consent for tree removal and earthworks to enable Watercare’s Huia Water Treatment Plant to be built on Manuka Road in Titirangi.

The broad community campaign collaborating on the case to date also includes Forest & Bird, Titirangi Residents & Ratepayers Association, Waitakere Ranges Protection Society, Titirangi Protection Group and Save Our Kauri Trust.

The community team brought a total of 10 expert witnesses to the recent 3 day hearing. This hearing was entirely focussed on the issue of kauri dieback, following the issue being raised by the submitters as the major risk from the proposed works at the previous 8 day hearing held in March 2020.

After the first hearing the Commissioners directed Watercare to undertake sampling for kauri dieback on the site and surrounding area. The results showed that the pathogen was present everywhere in the soil and water across the project site, not just associated with kauri trees.

Expert after expert witness gave evidence over 2 days of the recent hearing to show that the proposed development could not be done without releasing large volumes of the kauri dieback pathogen into the downstream environment, risking the health of all kauri and other species in the Waima catchment, despite the assurances given by Watercare’s consultants that they could minimise and control the risk.

Biosecurity expert Jack Craw gave evidence to show that consenting the proposal would constitute a breach of the Biosecurity Act.

Mana whenua Te Kawerau ā Maki’s Edward Ashby gave evidence to show that this was a breach of the Waitakere Ranges rāhui, Te Kawerau’s tikanga (principles) and risked the mana (honour) of the tribe by sending infected material to another tribe’s rohe (area), as well as damaging the mauri (lifeforce) of the environment downstream of the works, and that this was not acceptable to them.

The evidence presented by the submitters in the hearing was so convincing that the Council experts all recommended to the Independent Commissioners that the consents should be declined. The Reporting Planner stated that in addition to the kauri dieback effects and the cultural effects being “more than minor” that Watercare’s site selection process had been flawed. The company had failed to take into account kauri dieback and had underestimated the social effects on the community in selecting its preferred site, relying more on the fact that the Manuka Rd site already had a designation for use for water treatment purposes.

However, the recent decision from the Independent Commissioners granted the consents with conditions.

“This has been a 4 year journey for the community, who have sat around the table with Watercare and repeatedly told them that kauri dieback was a major issue and needed to be taken into consideration - and it was not” said The Tree Council’s Secretary Dr Mels Barton.

“Watercare and their consultants challenged the integrity and knowledge of our expert witnesses at the March 2020 hearing, despite having no kauri dieback expert of their own. So this time we brought evidence from many nationally recognised experts to back them up and show that they needed to be taken seriously and that the applicant and their consultants were unqualified, inept and incapable of controlling the risks to the environment from their proposals. They simply did not understand anything about the pathogen or how easy it is to spread. It is disappointing that the Commissioners listened to the case we made but did not have the courage to decline the consents.”

“The Tree Council is challenging this decision via an appeal to the Environment Court because we know we can make a successful case based on the overwhelming evidence we have presented to date. We are disappointed that the huge amount of work undertaken by all these community groups over the last 4 years, including the community of Oratia, has not yet been successful, but we will continue the fight.”

The Tree Council is calling for donations to pay the expenses of an Environment Court appeal needed to achieve a good outcome for the community.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Tree Council Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Shifting To Electric Vehicles, And Who Killed Haiti’s President?

While the nation paused last Friday to share the existential horror of farmers and tradies maybe having to pay a little more in future for a new emissions-emitting Toyota Hilux from Japan… The real losers in this “ute tax” scenario will continue to be everyone else. Presumably, we will all have to pick up the tab if the rural sector refuses to adapt to climate change or reduce its waterways pollution, unless the changes required can be made entirely cost free, for them at least... More>>




 
 

Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity By Chinese State-sponsored Actors

New Zealand has established links between Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40) and malicious cyber activity in New Zealand. “The GCSB has worked through a robust technical attribution process in relation to this activity. New Zealand is today joining other countries in strongly condemning this malicious activity... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Commits $600,000 To Flood Recovery

The Government is contributing $600,000 to help residents affected by the weekend’s violent weather with recovery efforts. Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor have been in the Buller district this afternoon to assess flood damage and support the local response effort... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 