Marlborough Weather Event Update No 21

Sunday, 25 July 2021, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

2.46 pm 25 July 2021

The team at Marlborough’s Emergency Operations Centre is keeping an eye on a weather system expected to bring rain to Rai Valley, the Awatere Valley and the Marlborough Sounds from the early hours of Monday morning until early evening. The MetService advises that the period of rain, with some heavy falls possible, is likely to total 40 to 70mm with peak rates of 5 to 10mm/h.

Marlborough Emergency Management Incident Controller Dean Heiford says given the forecast, if Marlborough Sounds residents are planning to travel along Queen Charlotte Drive tomorrow (Monday 26 July) and have the opportunity to go early they should do so, as the forecast rainfall may impact on current road issues.

“Our emergency response teams will continue to monitor already compromised areas and we will continue to liaise with MetService and NIWA for the latest weather information.”

“We are prepared should a response be required,” he said.

Queen Charlotte Drive reopened to residents and contractors only this afternoon after a short period of closure this morning to allow a stock convoy through. Manned checkpoints are in place at Picton and Ngakuta Bay.

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and the state of your local road, please visit the Council’s Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map which is regularly updated. Go to: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

Roading alerts continue to be posted at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

If you need essential supplies and cannot access them, please get in touch with the Council’s Customer Service Centre on 03 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information. Updates are also being broadcast by Marlborough Marine Radio.

