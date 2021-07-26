Police Seek Parone Tuhakaraina

Eastern Waikato Area Commander Inspector Dean Anderson:

Police continue to actively seek Parone Tuhakaraina.

The 31-year-old has warrants for his arrest.

A Police operation was undertaken in Matamata last night after a vehicle linked to him was seen in the Matamata area.

The vehicle was stopped by Police just after 10.45pm.

While the female driver was being detained, a passenger, thought to be Tuhakaraina, has moved into the driver's seat and left in the vehicle.

Spikes were deployed and the vehicle has come to a stop after hitting an empty parked vehicle on Broadway.

The driver has decamped on foot and Police conducted an extensive search of the area, including the use of the Eagle helicopter, but were not able to locate him.

Tuhakaraina is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have seen Tuhakaraina, or have any information which may assist, please call Police on 111 and quote file number 210716/6096.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

