Media Update On Asteron

Inland Revenue spokesperson:

“Inland Revenue has told its staff that, while no decisions have been made yet, it may not occupy the Asteron building while work to fix seismic issues is being carried out.

IR is working with the building owner and while it isn’t known exactly how long any work might take, it could take some time. Staff have been told that IR is looking for short-term accommodation and the aim is to have office space in central Wellington for all of its Asteron-based people by the end of September.

Space is being secured more immediately for some staff who need office space now, and there are also some staff co-locating with colleagues at other government departments. This is in addition to the extra accommodation already opened up in IR’s existing office building in Upper Hutt.”

