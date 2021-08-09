Inspiring Young Leaders Of Porirua Celebrated
Porirua’s inspiring young students were recognised today for their outstanding leadership and service in their schools and community.
The Rotary Clubs of Porirua and Porirua City Council presented the Primary School Leadership Awards to 61 local school children at a ceremony at Elim Church.
Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, and Rotary District Governor Mark Wheeler presented the awards and gave each student a Rotary International theme pin for 2021-2022.
Mayor Anita Baker said she was impressed with how these young award recipients lead by example to make a positive change in their schools and community.
"Our tamariki in Porirua are truly inspiring and I’m so proud to be here today. Thank you for all you do for others, for giving your time and talents to help others and being positive role models in our community, I believe the future of Porirua is in good hands."
The President of the Rotary Club of Plimmerton, Kay Phillips agreed. "One of the many things that I love about the Primary School Leadership Awards is that we get to showcase some of the wonderful talent in Porirua schools."
She said that the Rotary International theme for this year is 'Serve to Change Lives'.
"I believe that is what our young people being honoured today, are doing - you serve within your school to change the lives of all students for the better."
Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft, spoke at the event about the impact of their leadership.
"You are the leaders of today. Not just the leaders of tomorrow. You have the opportunity to change the way Aotearoa values young people now. Your character is the starting point."
The children were selected by principals from primary schools throughout Porirua. Two senior students from each school were chosen based on leadership, service above self, and being role models.
The students had been involved in a range of activities including sports, kapa haka, dance, community work, academic pursuits, environmental efforts and supporting and caring for other students.
Wendy Betteridge, the Project Leader for the Awards, read through all of the young leaders’ citations prior to the presentations. She commented that she was overwhelmed by what she read and reflected on where their amazing leadership skills and evidence of service will take them in future years.
A list of recipients is attached.
2021 Award Recipients:
Adventure School
Darius Alefosio
Ashleigh Neal
Bishop Viard College
Eterei Leiataua-Finau
Anaru Siohane-Hune
Brandon Intermediate
Siu Ala
Seepa Kosetatino-Liufau
Cannons Creek School
Olipelise Leofo
A Bi Vang
Corinna School
Clayton Lee
Ripeka Rankin
Discovery School
Marcus Chapman-Walsh
Ellie Jenner
Glenview School
Jennyvette Lealaisalanoa
Baraa El Masri
Holy Family School
Oluolu Hune
Mikayla Lokeni
Linden School
Zayden Edward
Kii Kii Reynolds
Maraeroa School
Ariana McNaughton
Lucien Tulia
Natone Park School
Ezekiel Fuimaono
Missouri Maifala
Ngati Toa School
Miriam Siave
Tiwini Tukukino
Papakowhai School
Travis Carnegie
Carter McKee
Paremata School
Madeline Griffiths
Makayla Webb
Pauatahanui School
Sofia Boden
Anika Myers
Plimmerton School
Hazel Edge
Felix Thomas
Porirua School
Serenity Neru
James Tangitamaiti
Postgate School
Milla Aiulu
Ferne Stevenson
Pukerua Bay School
Ryan Flanagan
Trilby Knill
Rangikura School
Alfred Maeva
Peyton Perez
Russell School
Paul Brown
Kenzo Taae
St Pius X School
Tania Rinchom-Paull
St Theresa’s School
Patrick Reiher
Archie Sinclair
Tawa School
Bella Burbery
Grace Fountain
Te Kura Maori o Porirua
Prin'sess Eketone
Te Maiohi Tua
Titahi Bay Intermediate
Alexi MacCormick
Isla-Mia Tukukino
Titahi Bay North School
Cruz Nordstrom
Apiata Rowlands
Titahi Bay School
Toby Benson-Tofts
Allise Taurima
Wellington Seventh Day Adventist School
Azriel Alatimu
Ania Latu
Whitby Collegiate School
Louisa Egley-Turner
Alma Steinfeld
Windley School
Matthew Mafuolo
Joshua Wolff