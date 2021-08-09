Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Inspiring Young Leaders Of Porirua Celebrated

Monday, 9 August 2021, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua’s inspiring young students were recognised today for their outstanding leadership and service in their schools and community.

The Rotary Clubs of Porirua and Porirua City Council presented the Primary School Leadership Awards to 61 local school children at a ceremony at Elim Church.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, and Rotary District Governor Mark Wheeler presented the awards and gave each student a Rotary International theme pin for 2021-2022.

Mayor Anita Baker said she was impressed with how these young award recipients lead by example to make a positive change in their schools and community.

"Our tamariki in Porirua are truly inspiring and I’m so proud to be here today. Thank you for all you do for others, for giving your time and talents to help others and being positive role models in our community, I believe the future of Porirua is in good hands."

The President of the Rotary Club of Plimmerton, Kay Phillips agreed. "One of the many things that I love about the Primary School Leadership Awards is that we get to showcase some of the wonderful talent in Porirua schools."

She said that the Rotary International theme for this year is 'Serve to Change Lives'.

"I believe that is what our young people being honoured today, are doing - you serve within your school to change the lives of all students for the better."

Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft, spoke at the event about the impact of their leadership.

"You are the leaders of today. Not just the leaders of tomorrow. You have the opportunity to change the way Aotearoa values young people now. Your character is the starting point."

The children were selected by principals from primary schools throughout Porirua. Two senior students from each school were chosen based on leadership, service above self, and being role models.

The students had been involved in a range of activities including sports, kapa haka, dance, community work, academic pursuits, environmental efforts and supporting and caring for other students.

Wendy Betteridge, the Project Leader for the Awards, read through all of the young leaders’ citations prior to the presentations. She commented that she was overwhelmed by what she read and reflected on where their amazing leadership skills and evidence of service will take them in future years.

A list of recipients is attached.

 

2021 Award Recipients:

Adventure School

Darius Alefosio

Ashleigh Neal

Bishop Viard College

Eterei Leiataua-Finau

Anaru Siohane-Hune

Brandon Intermediate

Siu Ala

Seepa Kosetatino-Liufau

Cannons Creek School

Olipelise Leofo

A Bi Vang

Corinna School

Clayton Lee

Ripeka Rankin

Discovery School

Marcus Chapman-Walsh

Ellie Jenner

Glenview School

Jennyvette Lealaisalanoa

Baraa El Masri

Holy Family School

Oluolu Hune

Mikayla Lokeni

Linden School

Zayden Edward

Kii Kii Reynolds

Maraeroa School

Ariana McNaughton

Lucien Tulia

Natone Park School

Ezekiel Fuimaono

Missouri Maifala

Ngati Toa School

Miriam Siave

Tiwini Tukukino

Papakowhai School

Travis Carnegie

Carter McKee

Paremata School

Madeline Griffiths

Makayla Webb

Pauatahanui School

Sofia Boden

Anika Myers

Plimmerton School

Hazel Edge

Felix Thomas

Porirua School

Serenity Neru

James Tangitamaiti

Postgate School

Milla Aiulu

Ferne Stevenson

Pukerua Bay School

Ryan Flanagan

Trilby Knill

Rangikura School

Alfred Maeva

Peyton Perez

Russell School

Paul Brown

Kenzo Taae

St Pius X School

Tania Rinchom-Paull

St Theresa’s School

Patrick Reiher

Archie Sinclair

Tawa School

Bella Burbery

Grace Fountain

Te Kura Maori o Porirua

Prin'sess Eketone

Te Maiohi Tua

Titahi Bay Intermediate

Alexi MacCormick

Isla-Mia Tukukino

Titahi Bay North School

Cruz Nordstrom

Apiata Rowlands

Titahi Bay School

Toby Benson-Tofts

Allise Taurima

Wellington Seventh Day Adventist School

Azriel Alatimu

Ania Latu

Whitby Collegiate School

Louisa Egley-Turner

Alma Steinfeld

Windley School

Matthew Mafuolo

Joshua Wolff

