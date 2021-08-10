Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fair Enough? New Research Outlines Kiwis’ Views On Fairness

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 10:02 am
Press Release: Anthem

Giving or getting a fair go is part of the Kiwi psyche, but the results of a new national survey published today shows we are split on whether we believe life is fair, and if it even should be.

The study1 of more than 1050 representative people from across Aotearoa New Zealand found that while respondents were evenly split on both whether life should be fair (43 per cent yes to 49 per cent no) and whether it actually is (44 per cent yes to 43 per cent no).

Of those respondents who were under 30, only 28 per cent expected fairness in life against just over half of those aged 60+, while 37 per cent of under 30s said they thought life was fair compared to 54 per cent of over 60s.

The research, conducted in partnership with public opinion research company Talbot Mills Research and communications and marketing agency Anthem, is the first in an ongoing series that examines topical issues and reputation through a fairness lens.

Anthem Executive Chair, Jane Sweeney, says, “We believe fairness has become the currency by which reputations are made and lost. From home ownership and the skills shortage through to carbon reduction and insurance provision due to natural disasters, fairness underpins many of the key issues on the business, social and political agenda and should be a key touchstone for leaders in any walk of life.”

Presented with a prompted list, over a third of those surveyed pinpointed ‘discrimination’ as the biggest source of unfairness, followed by ‘the Government’ at 20 per cent and ‘Capitalism’ on 17 per cent.

“As suspected, discrimination is a huge reputation risk. Discrimination, whether direct or indirect, is at the core of unfairness and permeates in business through gender pay gaps and work forces that are unrepresentative of the societies they operate in,” adds Sweeney.

Talbot Mills Research Managing Director David Talbot, says while the New Zealand economy has been widely recognised as rebounding far better than many economists had expected, the level of income disparity remains a major source of concern.

“A majority of respondents, 68 per cent, believed that owning a home was beyond reach without serious financial help, and over half (56 per cent) said that the distribution of wealth in New Zealand was unfair.”

Despite this, the survey also showed that:

· While a strong majority, 76 per cent, stated that equal effort should result in equal reward, over a third still don’t believe they’re fairly paid

· While government intervention was favoured as a way to deal with unfairness in life by around a third of respondents, a majority, 54 per cent, favoured “people working harder themselves to overcome challenges”

· Exactly half felt the amount of tax they paid was fair, with 46 per cent saying unfair, and four per cent unsure

· Historically there’s been a shift towards preferring a more equal society, with numbers rising 15 per cent since 1993.

Talbot says that the results likely demonstrate emerging generational differences as well as a divide when it comes to how to deal with issues of fairness.

“This research is a useful yardstick for us to gauge the perceptions of Kiwis on what is fair and is a great foundation for further topic-specific research around fairness.”

For more information about the full survey results, visit http://blog.anthem.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Anthem on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 



Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Power Purposefully Turned Off To Reduce Load On Network

Electricity demand reached an all-time high tonight, causing blackouts to some parts of the country, Transpower says. Thousands of people in the central North Island have been left with no power after lines company Unison responded to Transpower's plea to lessen the burden on the network.... More>>

ALSO:

National Party Board: Goodfellow Re-elected As President, National Welcomes New Board Members
The National Party is pleased to announce our members have elected Jannita Pilisi, David Ryan, Stefan Sunde and Sylvia Wood to the Board of the National Party, joining Peter Goodfellow, Rachel Bird, Matt Doocey and Hon Judith Collins in the Party’s leadership... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 