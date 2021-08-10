Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga CBD On The Cusp Of An Exciting Future

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 10:11 am
Press Release: Urban Task Force

TAURANGA, 10 August 2021: A thriving central city that reflects our heritage, our connection to the ocean and our identity as a lifestyle destination is within reach according to influential property leadership group, the Urban Task Force (UTF).

Seeking inspiration from other cities as diverse as Hamilton, San Antonio, and Brisbane, with innovative ideas such as a Tri-Cable Urban Transport Network, canals through the lower CBD and apartments built on the wharf, the members of the UTF believe the time has come to dream big.

UTF Chairman Scott Adams says we need to shift the narrative and put the bad news stories about the city behind us.

“The Long-Term Plan (LTP) is now in place and a significant shift in momentum is underway at Tauranga City Council. It’s time for the private sector to step up and join the conversation about how we shape the future of the city,” he says.

“With the right collaboration and co-operation Tauranga is poised to become the commercial, cultural, and civic heart of the Bay of Plenty, a title that is arguably currently held by Rotorua. We want this to be the place where people from all around the region come to spend time and money,” says Adams.

With nearly a billion dollars of major development either underway or in the pipeline, the members of UTF are advocating for creative and collaborative discussions between the public and private sector about ways to revitalise the CBD.

“Both the commissioners and Council CEO Marty Grenfell have signalled their intention to work proactively with the business community to forge lasting improvements for the city. For the first time, we feel like our voice is being heard,” says Adams.

Council have earmarked a budget of $500,000 to begin consultation work with the private sector and Nigel Tutt, Chief Executive of Priority One believes this sends a clear message to Tauranga business leaders that building stronger partnerships between council and business is high on the agenda.

“Retail spend in the CBD between January and June (updated) this year was the highest on record, we have another 4,000 students coming to the University in the next few years, substantial investment from the Ministry of Justice with a new courthouse planned, as well as a new council building and a new library all in the pipeline. The CBD is a positive news story and it is encouraging to see business work alongside the Council to make even greater, transformative change,” said Tutt.

For UTF member and iwi leader Buddy Mikaere, the changing governance at the Council has offered an enormous boost to Māori.

“Iwi business interests have a unique opportunity to be heard in this new environment. We need to use our position as the region with the largest Māori population to our advantage and create meaningful pathways for our rangatahi through partnerships in areas such as tourism with private businesses,” he says.

Mikaere also points to accommodation as a critical factor in the development of the CBD area.

“If we want to attract more businesses such as Winstone Wallboards to the city, we need a significant increase in affordable housing,” he says.

Adams notes that changing our focus from retail to residential will be important to attracting people into the CBD.

“We want Tauranga to be a place where it’s easier to get consent for 20 apartments than 20 residential house and land packages.

“Inner city housing development is the most important thing we can do to re-energise the city and make Tauranga CBD a place we can be proud of,” he says.

Local architect Mark Wassung suggests we should look to our Waikato neighbours for direction in developing the CBD.

“Tauranga is about two years behind Hamilton in terms of development. We can learn some real lessons from their set-up, in particular the Urban Design Panel that they established to oversee development. A similar structure here would enable us to design our inner city in a collaborative and cohesive way.

“We could also look to the many past designs proposed for the city over its history. The decades of rejected plans held on file for the Tauranga CBD should be revisited to gather common ideas that may have been previously dismissed as not right at the time,” says Wassung.

Adams notes that it is critical that any future development plans are transparent and circulated widely for submission.

“The people of Tauranga have become frustrated and disengaged. It’s important that we bring them along on this journey and that they feel a part of the changes,” he says.

The UTF are impressed with the positive changes the commissioners have made to the city.

“The commissioners are prepared to make the tough decisions. Unlike elected councillors their reputation as professionals relies upon their performance in the role. They are more driven to leave a lasting, positive legacy and we’re keen to support them in that work,” says Adams.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Urban Task Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 



Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Power Purposefully Turned Off To Reduce Load On Network

Electricity demand reached an all-time high tonight, causing blackouts to some parts of the country, Transpower says. Thousands of people in the central North Island have been left with no power after lines company Unison responded to Transpower's plea to lessen the burden on the network.... More>>

ALSO:

National Party Board: Goodfellow Re-elected As President, National Welcomes New Board Members
The National Party is pleased to announce our members have elected Jannita Pilisi, David Ryan, Stefan Sunde and Sylvia Wood to the Board of the National Party, joining Peter Goodfellow, Rachel Bird, Matt Doocey and Hon Judith Collins in the Party’s leadership... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 