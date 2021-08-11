Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

How To Reduce Our Carbon Footprint

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 6:07 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Ōtautahi - The United Nation’s latest IPCC climate report says global temperatures are rising faster than first thought while CO2 emissions in the air are far too high. We are burning too much carbon.

The IPCC - Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change - which consists of 195 governments, has emerged as one of the most credible sources of climate science.

A lower carbon lifestyle is better for the climate, for wellbeing, and on the pocket. Kiwis can take a whole range of actions to cut down energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.

Climate change is caused by greenhouse gas emissions. Understanding your carbon footprint is a great place to start. The fewer emissions, the smaller your footprint.

But what can New Zealanders do to help fight climate change? Plenty, so much, but don’t seek perfection before doing good. Here are some options:

  • Walk, bike, take a bus sometimes if you can.
  • Work from home some of the time if you can.
  • Insulate your home, wear more clothes and turn down the heat.
  • Burn wood not fossil gas or coal for heat; get a heat pump. A good dose of insulation is your best step to a warmer, drier, healthier home.
  • Eat less red meat less often. Plant-based food is easily the best to eat. Discover ways to eat a lower carbon diet. Minimise food waste and reuse or recycle before dumping stuff.
  • Support leaders who are trying to do the right thing.
  • Understand the emissions created by the things you buy.
  • Think very carefully about long haul air travel for business and recreation. Say no to unnecessary flights and watch your carbon footprint shrink.
  • Do what you can to support others to reduce their emissions, like offering ride sharing to reduce total kilometres in internal combustion engine vehicles. Zip around in a climate-friendly car that's powered by New Zealand's renewable energy. Don’t buy a new high emissions vehicle and try convincing your mates not to. It’s selfish.
  • Learn about the impact our digital devices have on carbon emissions, and ways we can reduce it.
  • Go solar if you can. Harnessing free energy from the sun takes a big investment and careful thinking.
  • Shop sustainably. There are lots of ways to shop sustainably, like buying second hand, researching what you buy, or saying no to buying it altogether.
  • Shop sustainably. Fashion is better when it's not fast. Discover ways to make ethical and sustainable fashion choices.
  • Find out how to spot a carbon conscious company and learn what to avoid.
  • Measure your carbon impact. Reducing your impact starts with understanding it. Use the FutureFit tool to measure your carbon footprint.
  • Choose good appliances. Let efficient appliances do the hard work for you. An appliance with more stars on the Energy Rating Label is more energy efficient. Go around the house or work and can calculate your running costs so Aotearoa can save energy and reduce emissions.
  • Use hot water efficiently. Getting more efficient with your hot water use can have a surprisingly big impact on your power bill.
  • Use LED lighting. They use way less electricity and last a lot longer.
  • Build low carbon. Lock in low emissions living when you buy, design, or renovate your home.
  • Harnessing free energy from the sun takes a big investment and careful thinking.
  • Zip around in a climate-friendly car that's powered by New Zealand's renewable energy.
  • Look at an electric bike or scooter. Jumping on two wheels is a climate-friendly solution to local trips and parking problems.
  • Enjoy more offline downtime. Grab a book, play a board game, take a walk, hang out with the whānau. These things produce fewer climate-changing emissions than screen time. Smartphones, data centres, streaming services and networks all need energy and non-renewable resources to be produced and run, generating a lot of climate-changing emissions.
  • Finally, don’t seek perfection before doing good.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 



Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Power Purposefully Turned Off To Reduce Load On Network

Electricity demand reached an all-time high tonight, causing blackouts to some parts of the country, Transpower says. Thousands of people in the central North Island have been left with no power after lines company Unison responded to Transpower's plea to lessen the burden on the network.... More>>

ALSO:

National Party Board: Goodfellow Re-elected As President, National Welcomes New Board Members
The National Party is pleased to announce our members have elected Jannita Pilisi, David Ryan, Stefan Sunde and Sylvia Wood to the Board of the National Party, joining Peter Goodfellow, Rachel Bird, Matt Doocey and Hon Judith Collins in the Party’s leadership... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 