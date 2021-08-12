Serious Crash - Maddisons Road, Rolleston - Canterbury
Thursday, 12 August 2021, 6:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Maddisons Road,
Rolleston.
Police were notified of the
two-vehicle crash, between a truck and a van, at
about
4:50am.
Early indications are that one person has been
critically injured.
Diversions are in place at Hoskyns
Road and Weedons Ross Road, and motorists
are asked to
avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
