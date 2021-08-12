Serious Crash - Maddisons Road, Rolleston - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Maddisons Road,

Rolleston.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash, between a truck and a van, at

about 4:50am.

Early indications are that one person has been critically injured.

Diversions are in place at Hoskyns Road and Weedons Ross Road, and motorists

are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.



