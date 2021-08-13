Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Overnight Closures On Northern Motorway Extended, Will Move To Pavement Works At Silverdale Next

Friday, 13 August 2021, 2:07 pm
Press Release: NZTA

 

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that overnight closures for essential maintenance tasks including road resurfacing on the Northern Motorway (SH1) between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale have been extended.

The work had been scheduled to finish on August 12, but wet and windy weather has caused some delays meaning the crew now need to extend the closure, in order to finish.

Motorists can now expect overnight closures between 9.00pm and 5:00am on August 15 – 19.

The BP Service Station will remain closed during this time and motorists who use the services to pay tolls are reminded they can do so online.

Following this, crews will then move to carrying out pavements works between the Northbound onramp at Silverdale and Grand drive for two nights, beginning Sunday August 22.

This work will also be carried out between 9:00pm and 5:00am to keep disruptions to a minimum.

Please note this work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

A detour will be available via Hibiscus Coast Hwy to the Waiwera/Puhoi tunnels junction.

Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and allow more time for their journeys on these nights.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their cooperation and understanding while we carry out this work.

