Road To Recovery - 13 August Update

Friday, 13 August 2021, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

There are no significant changes to the roading situation today except for access times from Ngakuta Bay to Grove Arm Jetty this weekend – see below.

Queen Charlotte Drive - Picton to Kenepuru turnoff

The road is open between Picton and Ngakuta Bay, caution is advised because there are one lane sections managed by traffic lights.

Crews will be working this Saturday and the closure times will be in place as follows from Ngakuta Bay to Grove Arm Jetty:

  • Stop/go operation between 7am – 9am resident/convoy access only
  • Road closed 9am – 12pm
  • Road open to resident/convoy access only from 12pm – 1pm
  • Road closed 1pm – 5pm

Road open to residents from 5pm until 9am Monday with the manned check point at Ngakuta Bay - resident access only.

Weather permitting, the immediate clean-up work will be completed and access will be open to all vehicles the weekend of 28 August. Further recovery work will be required and the road will remain under temporary speed restrictions and one lane access in places.

Those needing to access Queen Charlotte Drive who are not residents will be required to have a Convoy Pass which will be valid only when the road is open for the hours above. Please email: Marlboroughlifelines@marlborough.govt.nz to organise a pass. Please include your name, business name, contact phone number, email address, vehicle registration and the date you need the pass for when submitting the email.

For information about the recovery efforts Go to the recovery section

If you need general assistance, please call the Council’s 24 hour number 03 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111. Residents should continue to follow the Council’s Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information.

