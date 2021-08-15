Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

How The Property Market Is Destroying Our Social Fabric

Sunday, 15 August 2021, 4:34 pm
Press Release: North and South magazine

ON THE COVER: The Great Housing Divide

The cover story this month is one that affects every Kiwi. In a must-read article, award-winning journalist Rebecca Macfie follows the thread of soaring house prices, plunging home ownership and exploding housing insecurity all the way back to its starting point. It’s the story of a country where most people could afford a healthy home, where you could work hard on a modest wage and buy a house in which to raise a family and leave something behind for your kids, a country with one of the lowest inequality rates in the developed world — and how we deliberately dismantled all of that, piece by piece.

Although the housing crisis is in the news every day, what Rebecca uncovers is shocking.

  • Since the late 1980s, houses owned by investors have increased by 191 per cent.
  • More than 40 per cent of children live in rented houses.
  • In the early 1990s, around a third of new construction consisted of affordable homes. By 2014, around 60 per cent of construction was high-end houses. Only 5 per cent was low-cost homes.
  • Around 70 per cent of first-home buyers need help from the Bank of Mum and Dad for a deposit.
  • There’s a timebomb of elderly poverty coming down the line: In 20 years, fewer than half of people turning 65 will be home owners.

The story is also about how the property market is changing us. As Rebecca shows in devastating detail, allowing house prices to climb out of control has created a two-tier society — one becoming increasingly prosperous, the other increasingly precarious. Even for those on the luckier side of the fence, the question of how their kids will build a stable life as home ownership soars out of reach is becoming more and more urgent for many.

Also in this issue:

  • Who’s getting left behind in the vaccine rollout: Why Māori are being vaccinated at almost half the rate of Pākeha (and why Cabinet chose not to follow MoH advice to consider vaccinating Māori in younger age bands due to higher health risks.)
  • The first-time Kiwi film director who has Hollywood calling: The story behind surprise hit Coming Home In the Dark.
  • Plus: Why Simon Bridges has a collection of photos of his wife asleep with her mouth open: The former National Party chats about his political memoir that he insists is not a political memoir and whether he plans to take another shot at the top job.

The September 2021 issue of North & South is on sale nationwide from Monday 16 August.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from North and South magazine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Cave-in To The Business Lobbies

At a time when New South Wales is in crisis over the Delta variant, it seems bizarre that our government is willing to risk heading down the same track. Yesterday though, Labour appeared willing to jeopardise the gains made by the Team of Five Million, by embarking on a “pilot scheme” that will allow hundreds of business executives to go overseas to so-called “medium risk” countries and then self-isolate at home on their return... More>>



 
 

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 