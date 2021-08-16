MIQ Denial A Hurdle To Christchurch SailGP Season 2



SailGP has had its application for MIQ places for sailors and support crews for the Season 2 Christchurch SailGP event declined.

The event, which is scheduled for January 29 and 30 2022, is the penultimate SailGP event prior to the season finale planned to be hosted in San Francisco in March 2022.

ChristchurchNZ, the city’s economic development agency that won the right to host the event on Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour, is supporting SailGP in open discussions with the Government to explore all options available for the January event to proceed.

ChristchurchNZ General Manager Destination and Attraction Loren Heaphy says, “As the city host for SailGP, we are disappointed but understand that the Government makes its decisions based on the health and safety of New Zealanders and we support their health-based approach. Along with SailGP, we remain committed to bringing SailGP to Ōtautahi Christchurch so that Kiwis can experience the thrills of this high-speed racing in person along with the social and economic benefits it would bring.”

The SailGP event will be a major opportunity to showcase the stunning natural amphitheatre of Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour as an exciting new international racing venue for sailing as well as a chance for the world to see what a vibrant city Christchurch has become.

Event preparations have been underway for several months, including key site preparations being done as part of the Naval Point Development Plan. Christchurch City Council Head of Parks Andrew Rutledge says, “Regardless of the racing coming in January or not, we are committed to improving this beautiful part of our city as part of the wider plan to improve the whole area. We are also hopeful that SailGP will be held at Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour in the future and will support discussions underway with Central Government about the event’s future.”

SailGP and ChristchurchNZ are working closely with Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke and local organising groups, including Lyttelton community representatives, and will keep stakeholders informed of any progress on the hosting of the January 2022 event over the coming month.

© Scoop Media

