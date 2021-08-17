Debris & flooding cause road & rail issues near Paekakariki

Debris and flooding cause road and rail issues near Paekakariki - Wellington

Police are responding to reports of flooding and debris on State Highway One

near Paekakariki.

The debris has also encroached rail lines, causing a passenger train to

derail in the area. There are no reports of injury.

The southbound lane of SH1 is affected causing traffic flow issues through

the area.

Motorists are asked travel with care.

