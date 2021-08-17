Debris & flooding cause road & rail issues near Paekakariki
Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 6:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Debris and flooding cause road and rail issues near
Paekakariki - Wellington
Police are responding to reports
of flooding and debris on State Highway One
near
Paekakariki.
The debris has also encroached rail lines,
causing a passenger train to
derail in the area. There
are no reports of injury.
The southbound lane of SH1 is
affected causing traffic flow issues through
the
area.
Motorists are asked travel with
care.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Fall Of Kabul
Like a giant Ponzi scheme, the 20 year experiment in nation-building in Afghanistan has come crashing down, in pieces. Since the US and its allies invaded the country in late 2001, hundreds of thousands of Afghani people have been killed. (The official death toll of 241,000 Afghanis killed in the conflict since 2001 is probably a vast under-statement). Millions of Afghanis have become internal refugees or have fled abroad, and trillions of dollars in resources have been spent... More>>