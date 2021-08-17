Feilding Police Station reopening

Feilding’s Police Station is reopening after months of refurbishment work.

The station, on Kimbolton Road, closed its doors for construction work in May this year.

Since then, staff have been working from the mobile Police bus parked at the front of the station and an additional building at the back of the station.

“It’s exciting to have a new, refreshed space for our staff to work in,” says Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Clifford Brown.

Key features of the refurbished station include: hot-desk capacity to allow a number of District staff to work out of Feilding station at any one time, a more inviting front counter, and a private room in the reception area for people who wish to discuss sensitive matters.

“The station is a comfortable and inviting space for staff, and the new front counter will be a welcoming place for members of our community to visit,” says Inspector Brown.

There continues to be a dedicated frontline Police unit deployed each shift, 24/7, to patrol and respond to incidents in Feilding, and additional staff from Palmerston North are available to assist at any time if required.

“We look forward to continuing to service Feilding and the surrounding area with an efficient Police response, and the newly refurbished station will enhance the day-to-day experience for our staff,” says Inspector Brown.

It’s important to remember that Police remain available to attend to, and take reports of, incidents even if the front counter of the Police station is closed to the public.

To report an incident after the fact, you can call 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/105support.

If it is an emergency or is happening right now, call 111.

A formal opening with invited guests is being held today [Tuesday], and the station will be fully operational after that.

