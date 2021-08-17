Police acknowledge IPCA report into use of Police dog



Police acknowledge the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), which found that Police were justified in using a Police dog to assist in the arrest of a high-risk offender in Ōtāhuhu.

On 28th May, 2020, Police located an offender who had a warrant to arrest for assaulting an ex-partner and threatening her with a firearm. The man was also suspected of firing shots at her boyfriend’s car.

Due to the offender being high-risk and the belief of Police that he was likely to be in possession of firearms, the Armed Offender Squad was used in the apprehension of the wanted man, who was seen getting into a car in Ōtāhuhu.

The man refused to comply with repeated instructions to get out of the vehicle and leaned towards the passenger seat, causing the officers to believe he may be reaching for a firearm.

A Police dog was used to assist in removing the man from the car, and once he was on the ground he was able to be handcuffed.

The IPCA agreed with the actions of the officers involved and concluded the use of the Police dog was appropriate given the man was resisting arrest and was considered high-risk.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander, says Police have a range of tactical options available in high-risk situations, including the deployment of AOS personnel and dog handlers.

“Our officers took necessary action to apprehend an individual wanted for serious offending and to protect themselves and the wider public in the process,” says Superintendent Malthus.

Immediately after the incident the man was provided with medical treatment for a minor bite wound to his leg.

