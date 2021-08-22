Scouts Aotearoa Launches “The Great Indoors” For Locked Down Families
Sunday, 22 August 2021, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Scouts New Zealand
Scouts Aotearoa today launched “The Great Indoors” a
website where families looking for activities for their
young people during the Level 4 lockdown can get
ideas.
The programme is free and open to all New
Zealand families. Scouts Aotearoa Programme Manager John
Williams said, “With the whole country going into Level 4
at such short notice we thought, in the best tradition of
Scouts, we can help. Over the past three days we've pulled
together a collection of activities and built 'The Great
Indoors' website. 'The Great Indoors' is based on our very
successful 'Scouting from Home' programme that ran during
the six-week lockdown in 2020.”
"There is something
on the website for all ages and abilities”, said Mr.
Williams, “It's free and anyone with young people at home
who need something to do, just need to come to the website
and download the activities.”
Activities include,
for example, indoor caving, boat making, bird watching,
nature art and window displays.
The web address is https://scouts.nz/the-great-indoors/
