Scouts Aotearoa Launches “The Great Indoors” For Locked Down Families

Scouts Aotearoa today launched “The Great Indoors” a website where families looking for activities for their young people during the Level 4 lockdown can get ideas.

The programme is free and open to all New Zealand families. Scouts Aotearoa Programme Manager John Williams said, “With the whole country going into Level 4 at such short notice we thought, in the best tradition of Scouts, we can help. Over the past three days we've pulled together a collection of activities and built 'The Great Indoors' website. 'The Great Indoors' is based on our very successful 'Scouting from Home' programme that ran during the six-week lockdown in 2020.”

"There is something on the website for all ages and abilities”, said Mr. Williams, “It's free and anyone with young people at home who need something to do, just need to come to the website and download the activities.”

Activities include, for example, indoor caving, boat making, bird watching, nature art and window displays.

The web address is https://scouts.nz/the-great-indoors/

