South Taranaki District Council Suspends Late Rate Penalties

Following last Tuesday’s Level 4 lockdown announcement the South Taranaki District Council (STDC) has suspended penalties for late rates payments while the District remains in Level 3 and 4 lockdown.

STDC corporate services group manager Marianne Archibald says this means late payment penalties will not be applied until 5 working days after South Taranaki has moved into alert Level 2.

“It’s a worrying time for people and we want our ratepayers to know we’re here to help,” says Marianne.

“If you can’t pay your rates online, don’t worry as penalties have been suspended while in Level 3 and 4 lockdown.”

“If you can’t pay now because you are experiencing financial hardship, please contact us by emailing rates@stdc.govt.nz or call us on 0800 111 323 and we can help with a personalised repayment plan,” she says.

Marianne says the Council has several options for contactless payment including internet banking, credit card and direct debit.

Ratepayers who pay rates in full are still eligible for their 2% discount up until that point in time.

More information on rates payments including details on how to pay online can be found on the Council’s website here.

