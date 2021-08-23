South Taranaki District Council Suspends Late Rate Penalties
Monday, 23 August 2021, 3:44 pm
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council
Following last Tuesday’s Level 4 lockdown announcement
the South Taranaki District Council (STDC) has suspended
penalties for late rates payments while the District remains
in Level 3 and 4 lockdown.
STDC corporate services
group manager Marianne Archibald says this means late
payment penalties will not be applied until 5 working days
after South Taranaki has moved into alert Level
2.
“It’s a worrying time for people and we want
our ratepayers to know we’re here to help,” says
Marianne.
“If you can’t pay your rates online,
don’t worry as penalties have been suspended while in
Level 3 and 4 lockdown.”
“If you can’t pay now
because you are experiencing financial hardship, please
contact us by emailing rates@stdc.govt.nz or
call us on 0800 111 323 and we can help with a personalised
repayment plan,” she says.
Marianne says the Council
has several options for contactless payment including
internet banking, credit card and direct
debit.
Ratepayers who pay rates in full are still
eligible for their 2% discount up until that point in
time.
More information on rates payments including
details on how to pay online can be found on the Council’s
website here.
