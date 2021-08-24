Hearing With The Minister For Social Development And Employment On The Recent COVID-19 Outbreak
Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Social Services and Community Committee
The Social Services and Community Committee has invited
the Minister for Social Development and Employment, Hon
Carmel Sepuloni, to inform the Committee of her Ministry’s
response to the most recent COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown and to
answer the Committee’s questions regarding this
response.
This hearing will likely focus on subjects
within the Minister’s portfolio responsibilities,
including support available from the Ministry of Social
Development, social service providers, and Work and Income
New Zealand.
We will be hearing from the Minister on
Wednesday 25 August between 11.15am and 12.15pm. You can
follow our live-stream on our Facebook page or on Parliament
TV.
