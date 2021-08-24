Hearing With The Minister For Social Development And Employment On The Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

The Social Services and Community Committee has invited the Minister for Social Development and Employment, Hon Carmel Sepuloni, to inform the Committee of her Ministry’s response to the most recent COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown and to answer the Committee’s questions regarding this response.

This hearing will likely focus on subjects within the Minister’s portfolio responsibilities, including support available from the Ministry of Social Development, social service providers, and Work and Income New Zealand.

We will be hearing from the Minister on Wednesday 25 August between 11.15am and 12.15pm. You can follow our live-stream on our Facebook page or on Parliament TV.

© Scoop Media

