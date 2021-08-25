Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Baking for Better Campaign unlock secret recipes for charity

Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is teaming up with Edmonds and Chelsea to help those most in need.

Baking for Better started on Seven Sharp on Tuesday night with one of Hilary Barry’s favourite recipes. In total, Hilary will share eight of her secret recipes, which can be unlocked weekly at www.bakingforbetter.co.nz via a donation to the Salvation Army. The campaign aims to inspire Kiwis to get in the kitchen while helping The Salvation Army in its work with more than 120,000 New Zealanders each year.

“TVNZ 1 viewers know I love to bake, so when Chelsea and Edmonds challenged me to ‘bake for better’, I told them to sign me up,” Hilary Barry says.

“The Salvation Army are committed to fighting poverty and protecting our most vulnerable – and that’s something we can all get behind. I’ve brought my very best recipes to the table for The Sallies and I’m asking Kiwis to dust off their aprons and dig out their mixing bowls for this very worthy cause.”

“Food is often the first reason people come to us for help, so being part of this inspiring campaign just made sense to us,´says Vanessa Ronan-Pearce, Head of Corporate Partnerships at the Salvation Army says.

“As we now find ourselves back in lockdown, this partnership will bring families together at home to bake, in order to support our front line staff tirelessly working to support those who need your help now.”

Angela Monk, Edmonds & Chelsea Marketing Manager comments, “Edmonds and Chelsea have inspired the love of baking for generations of Kiwis with our trusted products and recipes, now we are proud to launch a campaign that will see those NZers in need truly benefit, especially during such a difficult time for many families and households.”

Catch the weekly recipes every Tuesday night during Seven Sharp.

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

