Baking for Better Campaign unlock secret recipes for charity

The Salvation Army is teaming up with Edmonds and Chelsea to help those most in need.

Baking for Better started on Seven Sharp on Tuesday night with one of Hilary Barry’s favourite recipes. In total, Hilary will share eight of her secret recipes, which can be unlocked weekly at www.bakingforbetter.co.nz via a donation to the Salvation Army. The campaign aims to inspire Kiwis to get in the kitchen while helping The Salvation Army in its work with more than 120,000 New Zealanders each year.

“TVNZ 1 viewers know I love to bake, so when Chelsea and Edmonds challenged me to ‘bake for better’, I told them to sign me up,” Hilary Barry says.

“The Salvation Army are committed to fighting poverty and protecting our most vulnerable – and that’s something we can all get behind. I’ve brought my very best recipes to the table for The Sallies and I’m asking Kiwis to dust off their aprons and dig out their mixing bowls for this very worthy cause.”

“Food is often the first reason people come to us for help, so being part of this inspiring campaign just made sense to us,´says Vanessa Ronan-Pearce, Head of Corporate Partnerships at the Salvation Army says.

“As we now find ourselves back in lockdown, this partnership will bring families together at home to bake, in order to support our front line staff tirelessly working to support those who need your help now.”

Angela Monk, Edmonds & Chelsea Marketing Manager comments, “Edmonds and Chelsea have inspired the love of baking for generations of Kiwis with our trusted products and recipes, now we are proud to launch a campaign that will see those NZers in need truly benefit, especially during such a difficult time for many families and households.”

Catch the weekly recipes every Tuesday night during Seven Sharp.

