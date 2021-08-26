Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lockdown – How It’s Different This Time

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 5:46 am
Press Release: VisionWest Community Trust

Packing Emergency Food Bags at Visionwest

Over lockdown, Visionwest’s food support service has experienced an unprecedented demand for food but the reasons for the demand are a little different than during previous lockdowns.

Amber* is sitting in her car at the Visionwest drive-through Pātaka Kai. She’d usually go to the supermarket but she’s pregnant and has heard about the contagious nature of the COVID Delta variant. “I don’t want to risk catching COVID and passing it onto my baby or other children. My mother is at home in our bubble too. She’s old and has breathing problems. I’m scared of what would happen if I got sick and passed it onto her.

“I’m also picking up food for the family next door to me. The children’s college is a place of interest and so they all have to stay home for at least five days. I’ll get food for them and leave it in their driveway so they can come out and get it, otherwise they will have nothing to eat.”

On Friday, August 20th, Visionwest’s Pātaka Kai pivoted to a contactless drive-through model offering support to those in the community requiring emergency food. In three hours, 250 cars collected food for 300 families – a demand greater than any previous lockdown and greater than any day leading up to Christmas. In all, it represented more than a 400% increase on the number of food parcels given away on a normal day.

What characterised the afternoon were the stories told by those collecting food – stories that revealed a significant difference to this lockdown when compared to previous ones.

In previous lockdowns, most of those who could access supermarkets were willingly doing so. That meant, those coming to Visionwest for food came sharing their experiences of trying to live on decreased incomes due to job loss or hours cutback. Many of these were people who had never previously accessed a foodbank or any other form of social support service.

This time it’s different for two reasons.

First, the naming of hundreds of locations of interest has translated to thousands of people having to self-isolate. These has been exacerbated by the Government’s issuing of a new Section 70 notice which states that not only do visitors of locations of interest have to self-isolate – their entire household must self-isolate with them until a day-five negative test is confirmed.

The result is entire households, many running short of food, are unable to leave the house to purchase essential items.

But it’s more than this. There is a second reason people are unable or unwilling to visit their local supermarket. News reports of the Delta-variant and its highly contagious nature has meant there is a new sense of anxiety in our communities. Even those who would usually go to the supermarket are hesitant. They are nervous about taking the risk of contracting the virus and spreading it to other whānau members.

For support agencies like Visionwest this has meant unprecedented demand for food. Brook Turner – Temporary Head of Visionwest Food Relief – says, “The demand is greater than any day previous to this lockdown. This morning, in just 30 minutes, we gave away 106 food parcels to people who are obviously extremely nervous.”

The issue doesn’t end here, however. Visionwest is now formulating a plan for those who are unable to get food, either because they have no one to collect it for them, or because they have no transport.

“The need to consider people who cannot get out to purchase essentials, or who are nervous about leaving their homes because of the health implications, is more pressing by the day. Where Visionwest hears about any whānau who are social distancing and have no way of accessing essential food, we will deliver, always taking precautions to ensure there is no compromising of COVID Alert Level 4 protocols.”

*Based on the stories of actual Pātaka Kai visitors.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from VisionWest Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 25/8: 210 Overall Cases


There are 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 210. Of these 62 new cases, 36 are female and 26 are male. 40 of these are Pacific peoples, three are Māori, seven are Asian, five are European, and as yet, the ethnicity is unknown of seven. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 198 and 12 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On “the old weird” music of America, with a playlist


Here’s some weird old music for the weird realities of lockdown. Like other key phases in popular music – jazz, country, rock’n’roll, punk, hip hop – the period between 1927 and 1932 marked a revolutionary leap forward. The writer Greil Marcus used the term “the old weird America”” to describe this era, a time before music became fully commodified and shorn of its regional variations... More>>



 
 


Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 