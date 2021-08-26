Hillpark suburb officially named after 60 years
Thursday, 26 August 2021, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Geographic Board
Hillpark, a suburb beside Manurewa, is now an official
place name.
The decision was made by the Minister for
Land Information Hon. Damien O’Connor.
New Zealand
Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa Chairperson
Anselm Haanen says the decision reflects the wishes of the
majority of the suburb’s community. However, because
several objections were received Minister O’Connor was
required to make the final decision.
“Making the
suburb name of Hillpark official recognises its long-term
use over the last 60 years and celebrates its unique
heritage,” says Mr Haanen.
“Hillpark was first
informally named for the 1961 subdivision derived from
‘the hill’, a homestead built in 1910 and rebuilt in
1925. It also references the stands of regenerated native
forest that were retained as parks”.
The suburb is
located northeast of the urban centre of Manurewa, Auckland
and is within the jurisdiction of the Manurewa Local Board
under Auckland Council, who supported the
proposal.
