Call for submissions on place name changes in Fiordland

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Geographic Board

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa is inviting submissions on proposals to change seven place names in Fiordland, including the highest point on Milford Track, Mackinnon Pass.

Under the proposals, the spelling of Mackinnon Pass and Lake Mackinnon will be changed to reflect the correct spelling of Quintin McPherson McKinnon, the surveyor, explorer and guide who the features are named after.

In line with the Board’s role in collecting and encouraging the use of original Māori place names, a dual name is proposed for the pass. The inclusion of Omanui, which may mean ‘the great running’ or ‘the great escape’, was suggested by Te Rūnunga o Ngāi Tahu and recognises first discovery by Māori.

In addition, the positions of four mountain/peak names and one pass name in the Darran Mountains will be moved to their proper locations, and the spelling of two of them will be corrected.

Consultation on the following place name proposals is now open:

Current place nameFeature typeProposed place name
Lake MackinnonLakeLake McKinnon
Mackinnon PassPassOmanui / McKinnon Pass
Incorrect positionMountainMount Milne 
Incorrect positionMountainMount Tarewai 
Incorrect position and misspelled Mount MahereMountainMount Makere 
Incorrect position and misspelled WaitiriPeakWhaitiri
Parihaukea Pass [incorrectly positioned]PassPikipari Pass

“The Board invites submissions for or against the proposals from anyone who wants to have a say,” says Wendy Shaw, Board Secretary.

The Board will accept submissions on the proposed changes in the Darran Mountains until 30 September 2021 and on the Lake Mckinnon and Omanui / Mckinnon Pass proposals until 30 November 2021.

Further information about each proposal and how to make a submission is available online.

In addition, the Board recently made a number of final place name decisions:

  • 1 place name altered
  • 204 existing names made official
  • 76 amendments or corrections
  • 5 military camp names discontinued.

Most of these place names are part of the Board’s fast track programme to approve existing place names as official. Once official, place names must be used in all official documents, road signs, maps, websites and databases.

“It’s important to ensure we preserve and protect place names so that they endure, and we have certainty about their location, extent, origin and authenticity,” added Ms Shaw.

The Board also confirmed that it does not have jurisdiction over the naming of military camps. The New Zealand Defence Force is responsible for naming these.

