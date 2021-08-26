Arrest made and meth seized in Ōtaki



Central District Police have arrested one person and seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and cash following a vehicle search on Wednesday.

Around 3:20pm Police Staff in Ōtaki stopped a vehicle in the centre of town and located 300 grams of methamphetamine, along with $130,000 in cash.

As a result, a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Subsequent searches have resulted in the recovery of five firearms, three of which were located in the vehicle.

The arrests are an excellent result from local staff.

This methamphetamine was destined for our community and I have no doubt that our team has prevented significant harm by removing it.

Stopping its distribution will reduce harm not only to those that have already been exposed to the harmful effects of this destructive drug, but those who are impacted by the crime that is inevitably created by it.

We want to send a clear message that such criminal activity and illegal firearms won’t be tolerated and Police are committed to stamping out the distribution of methamphetamine and the detrimental impact it has on all communities.

The man is due to appear in Levin District Court on 22 September.

Central District CIB Detective Inspector Paul Baskett:

