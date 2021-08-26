Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton’s plan for a low carbon future

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A startling 64% of Hamilton’s carbon emissions come from transport, and Hamilton City Council has a plan to change that.

Today (Thursday 26 August) Council’s Environment Committee approved the Climate Change Action Plan 2021/22 which outlines steps the Council will take to address climate change, reduce emissions and increase the city’s resilience to climate events.

The Plan includes a budgeted $55 million spend over the next 10 years to reduce reliance on private vehicles, and make it easier for people to walk, ride, scoot, and use public transport.

Chair of the Environment Committee Councillor Gallagher said Council is committed to improving safety and accessibility of low carbon transport.

“Our job is to make it easier for Hamiltonians to have a low carbon commute.

“By upgrading biking infrastructure, improving safety and optimising our public transport network, we hope to give people more choice about how they get around.”

Another key commitment in the Climate Change Action Plan 2021/22 is continuing to fight the landfill and minimise waste.

Council’s new rubbish and recycling service which kicked off in August 2020, is now diverting 51% of Hamilton’s waste away from landfill. This has increased from 28% before the new scheme was introduced.

In true circular style, the ‘Tronpost’ resulting from food waste collection is being shared with community groups for use in outdoor projects.

The Plan builds on the 2020/21 Action Plan, and ongoing community and stakeholder engagement. It includes plans to reduce Council’s own operational emissions, conserve and protect water, and futureproof Hamilton by considering climate change in the city’s growth plans.

Council is also developing a long-term Climate Change Strategy, and policy which will ensure that climate change is embedded in decision making processes across Council.

Deputy Chair of the Environment Committee, Councillor Thomson said it’s important to act with urgency.

“We’re already feeling the impacts of climate change. The actions in The Plan are really important to help us to create a more resilient city for Hamiltonians.”

The Plan will be measured and reported on a quarterly basis to the Environment Committee, with a final report delivered after June 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 26/8: 277 Overall Cases


There are 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 277. One case reported yesterday has been reclassified as not a case after being confirmed as a false positive. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 263 and in Wellington it is 14. The two new Wellington cases are household contacts of a current case and were in isolation during their infectious period... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic


Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>



 
 


Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 