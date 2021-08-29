Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘Conversion Therapy’ Bill Will Restrict Personal Autonomy – Legal Opinion

Sunday, 29 August 2021, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Family First New Zealand

Family First NZ has released a legal opinion on the proposed law to ban ‘conversion therapy’ bill which says that the bill will have a ‘chilling effect’ on freedom of expression concerning gender issues, and will fail in its stated purpose of promoting respectful and open discussions regarding sexuality and gender.

The opinion by Grant Illingworth QC also warns that parental guidance and counselling could potentially be caught if expressed in words or conduct, that conversion “practice” could readily include teaching, counselling and praying for someone, and that there is a risk of serious disruption within religious communities including Muslim and Christian faiths which will be significant and substantial.

The opinion says that if enacted, “the Bill would undoubtedly restrict personal autonomy”, and that “At the root of many of the rights and freedoms affirmed by the Bill of Rights Act is the ability of individuals to decide their own destiny without interference from the state, except as provided by law”. It rightly questions whether the proposed restriction is “demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society”.

With regards to a parent who tells their child that they cannot go on puberty blockers, wear chest binders or identity as the opposite sex, the opinion says that “the definition of ‘conversion practice’ is a debatable issue. But if providing parental guidance is a “practice” then the conduct outlined above would fall within the proposed restrictions and would amount to a criminal offence in relation to a person under 18 years of age, if the Bill is enacted into law.”

The Opinion also says:

  • The effect of the bill “could represent a significant interference with ‘the right to manifest a person’s religion or belief in worship, observance, practice or teaching either individually or in community with others, and either in public or in private’ affirmed by section 15 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990”.
  • “If prayer and counselling were to be classified as a ‘practice’ then the conduct of the religious leader or counsellor could fall within the scope of sections 8 or 9.”
  • In a warning to religious leaders, ”it would be very easy for a preacher or teacher to overstep the mark, inadvertently, in relation to subject-matter of this kind…” (for example “Exhorting others to “repent of their sins”) …It would also be very easy for a person hearing such preaching or teaching to take the issue personally and to complain that the message was targeted at them. The risk of serious disruption within religious communities is therefore significant and substantial.”
  • If a person wanted to align their sexuality or gender with the teachings and values of their faith, and sought help to do so from a teacher, counsellor or church pastor, “the person would be inviting the teacher, counsellor or church pastor to engage in a conversion practice which would be unlawful and could be criminal in some circumstances.”
  • The opinion notes that “[I]t is worth recalling that one of the stated purposes of the proposed legislation is ‘to promote respectful and open discussions regarding sexuality and gender.’ If enacted into law, and even if a narrow interpretation of ‘conversion practices’ were to be accepted by the courts, the proposed legislation would almost certainly have a profound ‘chilling effect’ on freedom of expression concerning gender issues. Some people would be afraid to talk about the subject, or to advance strong opinions, for fear of being prosecuted or being subjected to a claim for damages under the Human Rights Act 1993. The idea that the proposed legislation would promote respectful and open discussions regarding sexuality is therefore difficult to accept, despite the limited exemptions in clause 5(2).”

The new legal opinion is consistent with legal advice that the Government has already received. The Ministry of Justice’s own analysis of the proposed law sent a clear warning: “It would be a criminal offence for parents, or other members of a family, to attempt to change or suppress the sexual orientation, gender identity or expression of children within the family”. Crown Law advice also refers to this “chilling” effect on expressions of opinion within families & whanau.

Official Information Act requests show that in 2018, then-Associate Minister of Health and Green MP Julie Anne Genter was advised by the Ministry of Health: “Due to the current protections that are in place, and the need to balance the rights of people with preventing harm, it is not recommended that a legislative ban of conversion therapy would be the most effective way to reduce the harm it causes…” The ministerial advice also notes that people have the freedom to willingly engage in the practice, that protections already exist in the health sector, and that a ban “could be inconsistent” with the NZ Bill of Rights Act 1990 “which provides for rights of assembly, free speech and rights to freedom of religion”.

In 2019, the Justice Select Committee, consisting of MPs from Labour and National, considered two petitions wanting to ban ‘conversion therapy’. In their report, they rightly declined to support such a ban, stating: “The Bill of Rights Act affirms, protects, and promotes human rights and fundamental freedoms in New Zealand. It allows all New Zealanders to live free from discrimination, including in relation to their sexual orientation. New Zealanders also have the right to freedom of religion. This protects those who offer and seek out conversion therapy because of their religious views.”

A nationwide poll at the beginning of this year also found that there is widespread public opposition to the legal effects of a ‘conversion therapy’ ban. 81% of respondents said they believed a person should be able to seek counselling support to determine their own direction if they are unsure about their sexual orientation or gender identity. 81% said that it should not be a crime for a parent to affirm to their daughter that she’s a girl or to their son that he’s a boy. And just 16% think it should be a crime for a faith leader to teach a Biblical or Koran view of sexuality, and of gender being determined at birth. In all three questions, there was no significance difference in responses based on gender, age, area, socio-economic factors or political party support.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Family First New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19: NZ south of Auckland to shift to level 3 at midnight Tuesday


All of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to alert level three at midnight Tuesday, but Auckland is likely to stay at level 4 for two weeks, the prime minister has confirmed. Auckland and Northland will remain at level 4, with decisions on that to be considered on Monday... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic


Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>



 
 



National: Afghan allies must not be left behind following Kabul terror
New Zealand must urgently step up plans to evacuate our Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the deadly terror attack at Kabul’s international airport, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Colllins... More>>

ALSO:



Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 