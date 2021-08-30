Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Salvation Army Oasis Promotes ‘Weaving Your Way To Wellbeing’ This Gambling Harm Awareness Week, 30 August – 5 Sept

Monday, 30 August 2021, 5:31 am
Press Release: Salvation Army

With the theme ‘Weaving your way to wellbeing’, The Salvation Army Oasis is focusing on helping people weave wellbeing and strength into their lives through healthy activities this Gambling Harm Awareness Week.

The theme is based on the whakataukī ‘Nāku te rourou nāu te rourou ka ora ai te iwi – with your basket and my basket, we will sustain everyone’. In the same way that weaving transforms harakeke into a stronger and more useful item, weaving tools or activities that build wellbeing into our lives can help us to overcome challenges and move away from gambling harm. By sharing these tools, we can make friends and whānau stronger too.

Share with The Salvation Army Oasis and receive a free care package

The Salvation Army Oasis invites people across Aotearoa to get involved in Gambling Harm Awareness Week by sharing the ways they keep themselves and their whānau well. Anyone can take part by sharing their activity – a photo, video or a written account – on The Salvation Army Oasis website (oasis.salvationarmy.org.nz), on our Facebook page (facebook.com/OasisReducingGamblingHarm, or at participating Oasis centres (where Covid19 lockdown rules allow).

The first 100 people to share will receive a free kete/care package filled with goodies to build wellbeing, based on the four walls and foundation of Sir Mason Durie’s Te Whare Tapa Whā – taha wairua (spiritual wellbeing), taha hingenaro (mental and emotional wellbeing), taha tinana (physical wellbeing), taha whānau (family and social wellbeing), and whenua (connection to the land). There are also 15 high-value spot prizes, including a Kindle Paperwhite, Apple AirPods, a Samsung Galaxy A12 phone, Google Chromecast 2018, JBL Live 400BT headphones, a Lenovo M10 2nd Gen tablet, Fitbit, Logitech speakers, Panasonic Lumix FT30 Touch camera and more.

Tools to move away from gambling harm available now on Oasis website

The Salvation Army Oasis has recently launched two online tools available at oasis.salvationarmy.org.nz.

The first is an interactive gambling harm quiz — a questionnaire that gives each user personalised feedback on their answers, including how their gambling compares to other New Zealanders.

The second is the recently launched webchat, where visitors to the Oasis website can chat live with a trained gambling counsellor — a great resource for people who are unsure about gambling counselling or facing barriers to face-to-face support.

The Salvation Army Oasis provides free counselling and support for gamblers and their loved ones across Aotearoa at all Covid-19 alert levels. During alert levels 3 and 4, anyone affected can access support via phone, videocall, email, text and webchat. Face-to-face appointments are available at alert levels 1 and 2. Visit oasis.salvationarmy.org.nz or call 0800 53 00 00 to be connected to your nearest Oasis centre.

© Scoop Media

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Contact The Salvation Army New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19: NZ south of Auckland to shift to level 3 at midnight Tuesday


All of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to alert level three at midnight Tuesday, but Auckland is likely to stay at level 4 for two weeks, the prime minister has confirmed. Auckland and Northland will remain at level 4, with decisions on that to be considered on Monday... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic


Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>



 
 



National: Afghan allies must not be left behind following Kabul terror
New Zealand must urgently step up plans to evacuate our Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the deadly terror attack at Kabul’s international airport, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Colllins... More>>

ALSO:



Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 