Serious crash - Upper Harbour Highway, Greenhithe
Monday, 30 August 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and emergency services are responding to reports of a
serious crash on Upper Harbour Highway, Greenhithe.
Police
were called about 10.10am to the crash involving a vehicle
and a van near the Tauhinu Road off ramp.
Sadly, Police
can confirm one person has died at the scene.
Another
person has been seriously injured and has been taken to
hospital.
Part of the road is currently closed while
emergency services are at the scene.
The road is expected
to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to take
an alternative route if possible or expect significant
delays.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.
A
further update will be provided when it becomes
available.
