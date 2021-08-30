Serious crash - Upper Harbour Highway, Greenhithe

Police and emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash on Upper Harbour Highway, Greenhithe.

Police were called about 10.10am to the crash involving a vehicle and a van near the Tauhinu Road off ramp.

Sadly, Police can confirm one person has died at the scene.

Another person has been seriously injured and has been taken to hospital.

Part of the road is currently closed while emergency services are at the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to take an alternative route if possible or expect significant delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

A further update will be provided when it becomes available.

