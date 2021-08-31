Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink Services at Alert Level 3

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Metlink

Following the Government’s latest alert level change, Metlink has announced that it will continue to run a modified Saturday timetable for buses and trains under alert level 3.

Under alert level 4, public transport has only been available as an essential service for essential workers and to enable members of the public to access essential services. Public transport will now be available for more passengers under alert level 3 as some businesses, early learning centres and schools start to reopen.

Cashless fares remain in effect, which means only ten trip and monthly tickets for rail, and Snapper on buses will be accepted. Face coverings remain mandatory and passengers should practice physical distancing while waiting for and on board services. Train passengers will continue to board the middle cars and bus passengers will continue to board at the rear door.

“We’re continuing to take every precaution we can in alert level 3 to keep public transport running as an essential service and keep our passengers and frontline staff safe,” says Scott Gallacher.

Metlink reminds passengers that physical distancing measures do mean its buses and trains will carry fewer passengers than normal. However, Metlink’s real time information at stations, bus stops and on its website and app are available to help people plan journeys.

“We’re asking passengers to help us during this time and abide by the physical distancing measures in place even if that means missing out on their first choice train or bus as demands start to pick up again.

“On behalf of Metlink and all our hard-working frontline team, operators and staff, thank you for your understanding and support for minimising the impact of COVID-19 on our communities,” says Scott Gallacher.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Metlink on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 31/8: 621 Overall Cases


There are 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today; all in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 612. One previously reported case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 597 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:


National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 