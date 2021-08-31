Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrating A Decade Of Biodiversity Improvements

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Real Communications

Members of the Hurunui Waiau Uwha Zone Committee (HWUZC) view biodiversity gains made at Smothering Gully a decade after the environmental improvement project began.

The Hurunui Waiau Uwha Zone Committee (HWUZC) recently visited a landmark restoration project established 10 years ago at Smothering Gully, located eight kilometres north-east of Waipara, to learn about biodiversity improvements gained through fencing and weed control.

The project is a partnership between landowners Hamilton Glens farm, the QEII National Trust and Environment Canterbury’s Immediate Steps freshwater biodiversity programme. It has received $24,000 of Immediate Steps funding over the last decade which has been used for fencing to keep farm livestock out of the protected area and for the removal of wilding pines through drilling and poisoning.

The fencing has created a buffer between the farm and Smothering Gully Stream, a four kilometre waterway flowing to the Omihi Stream, which is a tributary of the Waipara River. A walking track has also been created through the area which the landowners enjoy sharing with visitors.

Environment Canterbury biodiversity officer Zipporah Ploeg says huge improvements have been made since the inception of the project with native pygmy mistletoes (pirita) recovering in the QEII covenant site due to stock exclusion. The site also contains locally rare southern rātā and filmy ferns (piripiri).

“Protecting areas with different ecosystems is vital as it helps to ensure that biodiversity unique to the Hurunui can flourish. Once the major threats are managed, in this case woody weeds and stock grazing, the native vegetation can quickly regenerate.

“Controlling the spread of wilding pines has helped to protect this important native ecosystem. Drilling and poisoning the pines means they decay naturally, and this method creates less interference for native seedlings.”

QEII National Trust/Ngā Kairauhi Papa North Canterbury regional representative Miles Giller describes the area as a site where “geology is the kingpin”.

“There is a lot of exposed sandstone and one of the quirky features is that it is porous and can slowly release water in dry areas which helps plants like filmy ferns thrive in a relatively dry environment.

“We’re making great progress here in Canterbury in terms of being able to work together on protecting large scale areas such as Smothering Gully which provides visible benefits to the environment and waterways.”

Zipporah says the ongoing commitment of HWUZC members, QEII National Trust and the landowners shows how positive results that can be achieved when all parties work together on a long-term environmental restoration project.

“This is a real success story due to the passion and commitment shown by everyone involved in the project. Returning to the site 10 years later and seeing the progress that has been made is a tribute to the effort that so many people have put in since this project first began.”

Past and present members of the HWUZC enjoyed visiting the site as their last official event prior to the committee being discharged after over a decade of engagement with the community on local water management issues and priorities.

Former and current zone committee members ended the day with a closing celebration which reflected on the HWUZC’s achievements, challenges, and contributions as the first Water Zone Committee to be established in Canterbury back in 2010.

The Hurunui District Council is now establishing a new Hurunui Water and Land Committee, in partnership with Kaikōura and Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga, and Environment Canterbury.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Real Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 31/8: 621 Overall Cases


There are 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today; all in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 612. One previously reported case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 597 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:


National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 