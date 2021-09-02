Canterbury Mayoral Forum showcases mid-term achievements

The Canterbury Mayoral Forum is proud to showcase the results of its leadership, advocacy and regional coordination for Canterbury communities at the mid-point of this local government term.

The achievements are set out in its mid-term report, available at www.canterburymayors.org.nz.

The report details progress made on achieving the aims of the Mayoral Forum’s Plan for Canterbury 2020-22. The key priorities laid out in the Plan are sustainable environmental management of our habitats, shared economic prosperity, better freight transport options, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and enabling the sustainable management of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services.

The Plan for Canterbury was developed in 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and replaced the Canterbury Regional Economic Development Strategy (CREDS) led by the Forum since 2015.

Key achievements in the mid-term report include:

oversight of the implementation of the Canterbury Water Management Strategy, and the establishment of an Essential Freshwater Steering Group to oversee a regional response to the Essential Freshwater package

working with partner Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu to deliver the Canterbury Three Waters Service Delivery Review project to understand the probable impacts of the Government’s three waters reform on Canterbury councils

mapping of Canterbury’s state highways for mobile blackspots, with the top ten blackspots agreed by Canterbury councils and emergency management agencies

overseeing the delivery of a multi-year project to boost value-added production, with a focus on food, fibre, agritech and high-value manufacturing

advocating for the community on the Government’s COVID-19 response, including unlocking funds for Canterbury councils from the Crown Infrastructure Partners’ shovel-ready fund.

coordinating regional submissions on a range of government-led climate initiatives, and leading the launch of the It’s Time, Canterbury climate change engagement campaign

meetings with ministers to advocate on transport, housing, spatial planning, and three waters reform

setting up two regional councillor forums – the Biodiversity Champions and a group of councillors with an interest in climate change

establishing regular dialogue with chairs of Canterbury’s papatipu rūnanga

hosting a freight tour of key Canterbury freight facilities alongside the Regional Transport Committee.

Environment Canterbury Chair Jenny Hughey welcomed the release of the Canterbury Mayoral Forum’s mid-term achievements report.

“For the regional council, being a part of this Forum gives us so many opportunities to speak with one voice on issues that matter across Canterbury,” she said.

“Improved coordination and advocacy for Canterbury’s communities are two great successes of this group. Being able to join together with the rest of the region means a much greater chance of our voice being heard on issues that matter to us all, including three waters and resource management reform, the Essential Freshwater programme and climate change, to name just a few.”

Chair Jenny looks forward to continuing momentum in the remainder of the term.

To receive the latest news and updates from the Mayoral Forum, you can subscribe on the www.canterburymayors.org.nz website.



© Scoop Media

