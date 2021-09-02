Update - Incident At Auckland Quarantine Facility
Thursday, 2 September 2021, 5:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police in full PPE have arrested a man who was located at
an Ōtāhuhu
address after escaping a quarantine facility
earlier today, and have taken
him into custody.
The
man has been charged under the Health Order with failing to
comply with
order (Covid-19) and he has appeared in the
Auckland District Court via a
contactless video link this
afternoon.
A judge has bailed him to return to a
managed quarantine facility.
The man’s family have
been extremely cooperative with Police and we thank
them
for this.
Attributed to a Police
spokesperson.
