Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZDF Boosts Wellington Drive-through Vaccination Effort

Friday, 3 September 2021, 3:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Ten New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) medical personnel have been putting their training into action at the Sky Stadium drive-through vaccination centre this week as part of Op Protect.

With an aim to vaccinate 1,000 Wellington residents per day, staff from the NZDF, Capital and Coast District Health Board, Tū Ora Primary Health Organisation, Whitireia Polytech nursing students and Wellington Free Ambulance have come together to help vaccinate Wellingtonians.

Major Bronwyn Clulow, a Senior Nursing Officer in the New Zealand Army, is in charge of the NZDF team at the centre after earlier this year being involved with Operation Vaccinate, the NZDF vaccination programme to vaccinate military and civilian NZDF personnel.

“It’s been extremely rewarding. I was sitting at home at the start of lockdown, with a valuable skill set as a Registered Nurse, feeling like I should be doing something to help out. This mass vaccination task has provided me the opportunity to add value and contribute to protecting New Zealand in a slightly different way to normal.”

Lance Corporal Lara Dessoulavy, a medic in the NZ Army, is relishing the opportunity to participate in Op Protect, the NZDF contribution to the all-of-government response to Covid-19.

“I really enjoy being able to put all my training into place, and being able to show what the NZDF health team can do for the community. It is not often that NZDF medics gets to help the civilian community so it makes me feel proud and honoured.

“To graduate as a medic I completed two-and-a-half years at Defence Health school. Earlier this year, I also completed an online course for the Pfizer vaccine and Covid Immunisation Register training. This is also mandatory to administer the Pfizer vaccine. Our NZDF doctors and nurses who have additional knowledge about Coronavirus and the Pfizer vaccine have also provided numerous amounts of in-house training.”

Living and working together in one bubble, the team travelled from Trentham Military Camp in Upper Hutt to Sky Stadium in the city each day, ready for the drive-through centre to begin at 9am and its flat tack for the day until the final car leaves at around 5pm.

“It has its advantages. We know each other’s level of experience as well as roles and capabilities. At the end of the day we get the chance to talk about how everyone’s day went, ask each other questions”, said LCPL Dessoulavy.

Working together, the teams have already vaccinated more than 6,000 people across two floors of the Sky Stadium car park. NZDF and civilian staff have been part of the same teams, building strong relationships and sharing skills and experience.

The drive-through clinic finishes today, Friday 3 September, by which time nearly 7,000 people will have received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 3/9: 754 Overall Cases


27 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. 1 case has been found in Wellington, and 3,684,600 total vaccine doses have been administered... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants


While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>



 
 


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 