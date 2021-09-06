Quick work by Cambridge Police sees burglar arrested
Monday, 6 September 2021, 12:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Good work by local Police in Cambridge has seen a man
arrested on numerous burglary offences.
The 46-year-old is
due in Hamilton District Court today.
Inspector Will
Loughrin, Waikato West Area Commander, says great
investigative work by local officers identified the person
responsible for five burglaries of commercial premises in
the Cambridge CBD over the weekend.
“His arrest was made
within about 24 hours, which really put a stop to the harm
this offender would have caused to our community if he was
not identified so quickly.
“It was fantastic work by
local staff which started with our night-shift response car
attending the crime scenes, through to our officers
utilising community CCTV cameras and other CCTV from local
businesses to piece it all together,” Inspector Loughrin
says.
A search warrant was executed at the man’s address
in the town centre yesterday, and a number of items of
interest were recovered, including stolen property taken
from these burglaries.
“It’s really pleasing to be
able to utilise our local resources to bring about a great
result for our victims and the wider community,” Inspector
Loughrin
says.
