Quick work by Cambridge Police sees burglar arrested



Good work by local Police in Cambridge has seen a man arrested on numerous burglary offences.

The 46-year-old is due in Hamilton District Court today.

Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato West Area Commander, says great investigative work by local officers identified the person responsible for five burglaries of commercial premises in the Cambridge CBD over the weekend.

“His arrest was made within about 24 hours, which really put a stop to the harm this offender would have caused to our community if he was not identified so quickly.

“It was fantastic work by local staff which started with our night-shift response car attending the crime scenes, through to our officers utilising community CCTV cameras and other CCTV from local businesses to piece it all together,” Inspector Loughrin says.

A search warrant was executed at the man’s address in the town centre yesterday, and a number of items of interest were recovered, including stolen property taken from these burglaries.

“It’s really pleasing to be able to utilise our local resources to bring about a great result for our victims and the wider community,” Inspector Loughrin says.

