Goff welcomes increased vaccination capacity in city centre

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

The opening of a new larger vaccination centre on Graham Street in the heart of Auckland’s central city will be welcome news for the nearly 40,000 residents who call the area home, says Mayor Phil Goff.

The facility, which replaces the current site in the Atrium next to the Crowne Plaza, will have capacity to vaccinate 1000 people per day – around 400 more per day than at the current site.

Mayor Phil Goff says, “The city centre is one of the most diverse and densely populated parts of our city, with a high proportion of residents living in apartments and other multi-unit dwellings which present unique challenges for residents during lockdown.

“It’s critical that people in these environments have easy and accessible vaccination options close to where they live.

“With this increase in capacity, city centre residents can now book their jab for an earlier date, and I encourage them to do so.”

The new expanded vaccination centre on Graham Street complements ten primary care clinics providing vaccinations in the central city:

  • Auckland City Doctors – 415 Queen Street
  • Caring Clinic Doctors – level 8, 175 Queen Street
  • Calder Health Centre – 23 Union Street
  • The Doctors Quaymed Britomart – 68 Beach Rd
  • The Doctors Quaymed Wynyard – 58 Gaunt Street
  • Zoom Pharmacy – 11 Westhaven Drive
  • Newton Medical Centre – 353 Karangahape Road
  • White Cross CityMed – 8 Albert Street (enrolled patients only)
  • 109 Doctors – level 3, 109 Queen Street (enrolled patients only)
  • Unichem – 280 Queen Street (enrolled patients only)

A further three GP clinics and community pharmacies in the CBD will also begin providing vaccinations this month.

People can book online at bookmyvaccine.nz or by calling 0800 28 29 26.

