Police committed to address dangerous driving in Southland

Friday, 10 September 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Police in Southland are concerned about the reckless and dangerous behaviour 
displayed by some motorists including instance of drivers failing to stop 
when signalled.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird, Southland Area Investigation Manager 
says “This behaviour has to cease. It’s just so dangerous and is putting 
people’s lives at risk.”

“If you decide to flee you are putting yourself, your passengers, Police 
staff and the public at risk of being injured or worse.”

Police is committed to making our roads safer and will prioritise safety over 
the immediate apprehension of a fleeing driver.

“Instead, we will follow up with other investigation techniques, witnesses, 
officer knowledge and avenues of enquiry to identify the vehicle and driver 
so they can be held to account. We will find those offenders who flout the 
law and prosecute if necessary.

If you fail to stop or remain stopped for Police, you could be prosecuted 
for:
• Failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights $10,000 fine
• Dangerous or Reckless driving $4500 fine, 3 months’ imprisonment and 
mandatory 6 months disqualification

Police also have the power to seize vehicles for 28 days in these types of 
incidents and there are additional powers requiring the registered owners of 
vehicles to provide details of passengers and drivers of fleeing vehicles.

“Losing your licence or having your vehicle impounded may impact on your 
ability to work and provide for your family, so we’re urging drivers to act 
safely and stop when signalled by Police.”

Holding a fleeing driver to account does not necessarily mean a prosecution - 
especially when the fleeing driver and/or vehicle occupants are young. Police 
will use discretion and take the most appropriate action in the 
circumstances, which may be education, compliance, or enforcement.

“Our message to all drivers is that we want you to make safe decisions when 
you’re behind the wheel, so you don’t contribute to someone being killed 
or injured in a crash. We want fewer whanau in our community to have to 
deal with the loss of someone they love and care about.”

“Our team are out on our roads deterring unsafe driving behaviour to make 
sure everyone gets to where they are going safely.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


