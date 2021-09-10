Police committed to address dangerous driving in Southland
Police in Southland are concerned about the reckless and dangerous behaviour
displayed by some motorists including instance of drivers failing to stop
when signalled.
Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird,
Southland Area Investigation Manager
says “This behaviour has to cease. It’s just so dangerous and is putting
people’s lives at risk.”
“If you
decide to flee you are putting yourself, your passengers,
Police
staff and the public at risk of being injured or worse.”
Police is committed to making our roads
safer and will prioritise safety over
the immediate apprehension of a fleeing driver.
“Instead, we will
follow up with other investigation techniques,
witnesses,
officer knowledge and avenues of enquiry to identify the vehicle and driver
so they can be held to account. We will find those offenders who flout the
law and prosecute if necessary.
If you fail to stop or
remain stopped for Police, you could be
prosecuted
for:
• Failing to stop for red and blue flashing lights $10,000 fine
• Dangerous or Reckless driving $4500 fine, 3 months’ imprisonment and
mandatory 6 months disqualification
Police
also have the power to seize vehicles for 28 days in these
types of
incidents and there are additional powers requiring the registered owners of
vehicles to provide details of passengers and drivers of fleeing vehicles.
“Losing your licence or having your
vehicle impounded may impact on your
ability to work and provide for your family, so we’re urging drivers to act
safely and stop when signalled by Police.”
Holding a fleeing driver to account does
not necessarily mean a prosecution -
especially when the fleeing driver and/or vehicle occupants are young. Police
will use discretion and take the most appropriate action in the
circumstances, which may be education, compliance, or enforcement.
“Our message
to all drivers is that we want you to make safe decisions
when
you’re behind the wheel, so you don’t contribute to someone being killed
or injured in a crash. We want fewer whanau in our community to have to
deal with the loss of someone they love and care about.”
“Our team are out on our roads deterring
unsafe driving behaviour to make
sure everyone gets to where they are going safely.”