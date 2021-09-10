Police acknowledge sentencing in Bridget Simmonds case

Police acknowledge the sentencing of the man who murdered Northland woman Bridget Simmonds.

Yesterday, 59-year-old Samuel Hemuera Pou was sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 17 years in the Whangārei High Court, after being found guilty of murdering of the mother of two.

Bridget was reported missing on March 6, 2019 sparking a Police investigation that lasted over a year and ultimately led detectives to finding her body in a shallow grave and arresting and charging Pou for her murder.

Bridget’s mother Carol Callen gave evidence at the trial, but has sadly passed away since, not being able to see her daughter’s murderer sentenced to a life behind bars.

Detective Sergeant Aaron Crawford says it’s another tragedy for a family who have gone through so much over the past two years.

“Bridget was a daughter, a mum, niece and friend to so many and her life was tragically cut short,” he says.

“While we know yesterday’s sentencing won’t bring her back to her loved ones, we hope it offers them some form of comfort knowing her killer has been held accountable and will live behind bars for at least the next 17 years.”

“Our thoughts and hearts go out to all of those affected by Bridget’s death and we will continue to provide support to her family in any way we can.”

I would also like to acknowledge the courage of all the witnesses who gave evidence during Pou’s trial, and the hard work and determination of our detectives and Police staff, who spent hundreds of hours on this investigation.

This was a long and complex investigation and I am grateful for all those who worked so hard to bring about this result and justice for Bridget and her family.

Detective Sergeant Aaron Crawford, Whangārei Police

© Scoop Media

