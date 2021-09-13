Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Making Māori Language Week count at NCC

Monday, 13 September 2021, 9:49 am
Press Release: Napier City Council

Napier City Council staff are embracing Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week) and in-house reo champions are encouraging others to make it part of their everyday lives, rather than just one week of the year.

Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori runs from today until Sunday 19 September. NCC is also supporting tomorrow’s Māori Language Moment, at 12 noon, which thousands throughout Aotearoa and globally are taking part in. NCC staff are also participating in the month long Mahuru Māori reo challenge, open to all, from beginners to experienced speakers.

The most visible sign of support by all Hawke’s Bay councils are the flags featuring kiwaha, or key Māori phrases such as me mahi tahi (work together) and kia kaha (be strong).

This year there are more than 80 in Napier alone, spread between Prebensen Drive, Marine Parade, Kennedy Road, Gloucester Street and the Pandora indusrial area.

The 2021 Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori project has been led by Te Waka Rangapū, NCC’s Māori Partnerships Directorate, and a project team including staff from across Council.

Internal NCC initiatives include: shared daily karakia in person or online at the start of the work day, an initiative which has been running since 1 July, short videos of our champions speaking in te reo Māori, quizzes and fun recordings of the A ha ka ma na Māori vowel song.

“I’ve been on a te reo Māori journey myself this year and have found it challenging but also extremely rewarding. I wholeheartedly support any efforts to inspire and encourage staff to embrace this beautiful language,” says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

Economic Development Manager Bill Roberts began his reo learning journey at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa a few years after arriving from London, initially wanting to understand the meanings behind place names and know more about the land he had chosen for his home. “As I progressed I began to gain a real appreciation for how much more there was to learn. I really look forward to Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori as it really helps embed my learning – it’s a great opportunity to practice. Furthermore, it helps to normalise te reo so it is used increasingly throughout the whole year.”

Earlier this year the Hawke’s Bay councils’ Māori specialist teams also collaborated on another project,Te Kupenga app, to enable staff to have quick access to mihi, karakia and waiata. The app also holds a range of information including marae protocol, pronunciation guides, maps relevant to this rohe (area), and the Treaty of Waitangi.

To find out more about tomorrow’s Māori Language Moment, go to

www.reomaori.nz

or to become involved in the month long reo challenge, go to

www.mahurumaori.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Napier City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 12/9: 922 Cases


11 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 342 cases have recovered in Auckland and 10 in Wellington, and over 4 million and two hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist


Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>



 
 



Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: One-way quarantine-free travel for RSE workers starting in October

The first stage of one-way quarantine-free travel with Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will commence in October, initially for RSE workers from those countries, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 