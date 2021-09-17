Record total donated to Wellington Free Ambulance Onesie Day

Thanks to the generosity of the Greater Wellington and Wairarapa community more than $270,000 has been donated to the recent Wellington Free Ambulance Onesie Day fundraising event.

For the second year in a row the major annual street collection for Wellington Free Ambulance was cancelled. Again hundreds of volunteers had to stay home and Wellington Free could not connect with their donors face to face.

“We are blown away by the way people got behind this year’s digital Onesie Day. We know people were juggling the challenges of lockdown and still made time to wear a Onesie and donate to support their one and only ambulance service. We are hugely grateful to the people, schools and businesses who donated to achieve this impressive result.” Said Chief Executive, David Robinson.

All funds donated to Onesie Day will be used to buy the first ever Onesie Day branded ambulance that will serve the Greater Wellington and Wairarapa community. Wellington Free Ambulance is the emergency ambulance service in Wellington and the Wairarapa, responding to over 57,000 emergencies each year.

“Wellington Free Ambulance is the only emergency ambulance service in the country that is free and to ensure that continues we must raise more than $7M from the community each year, which includes replacing 8 ambulances per year. A huge thank you to our Onesie Day Principal Partner Summerset Retirement Villages and Tommy’s Real Estate for their ongoing support, we simply could not have done it without them” explained Director of Fundraising and Communications Claire Carruthers.

For more information about Wellington Free Ambulance please visit www.wfa.org.nz and Onesie Day www.onsieday.co.nz

