Recognising champion outdoor access women

The Walking Access Commission Ara Hīkoi Aotearoa is calling for nominations of people and groups who champion public access to the outdoors. Nominations for the 2022 awards are open until 1 November 2021.

This year, the commission wants to see communities take the time to nominate their women who make it easier to access the outdoors.

"Most previous winners have been men," says the commission’s chief executive Ric Cullinane. "And we know that does not reflect the many dedicated, hard-working NZ women who are building new tracks and trails, securing new legal access, or championing public rights of access."

The Outdoor Access Champion Awards have been running since 2013. They recognise individuals and groups who have made significant contributions to public access to the outdoors.

"These awards thank some of New Zealand's amazing kaitiaki who open up the outdoors to the public," says Cullinane.

"Think about the champions in your local community - both individuals and groups - and nominate them for an award," says Ric Cullinane. "We want to recognise all these people and we want to make a special effort to recognise some of the women who have gone unacknowledged in previous years."

Anyone can make a nomination by downloading a nomination for or completing the nomination online, before 5pm on 1 November 2021.

Outdoor Access Champion Awards Nomination Information

