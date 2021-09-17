Metlink offers free travel to vaccination events and centres

Metlink will be offering free travel on buses and trains to anyone getting their COVID-19 vaccination from Monday 20 September 2021 as part of a coordinated effort to boost attendance at vaccination centres and events across the region.

The free travel be available for anyone heading for a vaccination says Scott Gallacher, General Manager of Metlink.

“We’ve been working with Waka Kotahi and the District Health Boards to make getting a COVID-19 vaccination as easy as possible. From Monday 20 September, passengers can simply hop on board any of our Metlink bus and train services as they head for a vaccination. Metlink is proud to be able to offer this important service to our region’s communities at this time,” says Scott Gallacher.

The free return trip on Metlink bus and train services will be available to all passengers travelling on the day of their vaccination appointment who can show their booking confirmation and date either on paper or their devices. Passengers unable to use buses or trains are encouraged to contact Metlink directly on 0800 801 700 to arrange community transport to and from their vaccination centre.

Metlink advises passengers to follow all Government advice at all alert levels when waiting for and on board all of its services.

“We know that Government mandated measures like seating only and no standing on public transport under Alert Level 2 put very real limits on the capacity on board our services so we thank all of our passengers who continue to do the right thing and wait for the next bus, train and ferry when they are full. The Government has made it very clear that these are measures to help protect everybody’s health, safety and wellbeing as the threat of the delta variant looms while New Zealand strengthens it’s vaccination uptake.

We’re very thankful to all of the employers across the region that are playing their part and continuing to work in modern ways so people can work remotely which lightens the load on our limited capacity and our essential frontline workers as well as keeping the region safe,” says Scott Gallacher.

Passengers can find their nearest vaccination centre by clicking here.

