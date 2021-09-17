Mesmerising Video Wins $20,000 National Contemporary Art Award

Auckland-based artist Caryline Boreham has won the prestigious $20,000 National Contemporary Art Award for 2021 for a mesmerising video work entitled Palmolive.

Announcing the award at Hamilton’s Waikato Museum today, judge Karl Chitham (Ngaa Puhi, Te Uriroroi) said, “this work is captivating.”

“The title conjures up notions of cleanliness, sanitisation and order – making our surroundings safe and keeping our loved ones healthy.

“The artist has chosen to document these everyday tasks in a way that makes them feel simultaneously magical, meditative and unrelenting.”

The work was chosen through a blind-judging process from 38 finalists, all of which are now on display at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato until 28 November.

Chitham, who is Director of The Dowse Art Museum in Lower Hutt, said that selecting prize-winners from the finalists was a difficult decision.

“The quality of works here is incredibly high. This is the most difficult judging process I’ve been through.”

Celebrating its 21st birthday this year following a cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the award attracted entries from around New Zealand and overseas. Tompkins Wake, one of New Zealand’s leading law firms, and nationally-renowned architects Chow:Hill, have been its co-sponsors since 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The win came as a shock to Boreham who is currently unable to visit the exhibition due to the ongoing Alert Level 4 lockdown in Auckland.

“I’m stunned. This is such a surprise!” said Boreham via phone, “I’m actually speechless.”

In her artist’s statement submitted with the work, Boreham stated, “Home is the setting for the most intimate, celebratory, ritualistic and also unresolved, mundane and repetitive parts of our lives. Palmolive is a recreation of one of these moments.”

The awards announced today were:

2021 National Contemporary Art Award for $20,000 co-sponsored by Tompkins Wake and Chow:Hill:

Caryline Boreham for Palmolive , single channel video.

Caryline Boreham for , single channel video. 2021 Runner-up and winner of the $5,000 Hugo Charitable Trust Award:

Brett a’Court for Rua Kēnana and Pinepine Te Rika’s descent from Mt Maungapōhatu , oil on prepared woollen blanket with canvas support.

Brett a’Court for , oil on prepared woollen blanket with canvas support. 2021 Friends of Waikato Museum $1,000 Merit Award winner:

D Milton Browne for Gaze , black and white photograph.

D Milton Browne for , black and white photograph. 2021 Random Art Group $1,000 Merit Award winner:

John Guy Johnston for The Art of Value, acrylic paint and wax pastel on unstretched pinstripe suit material, bulldog clips.

The Campbell Smith Memorial People’s Choice Award, sponsored by the family of the late Campbell Smith, will be presented to the winner of the most votes by the visiting public just before the Award exhibition closes in November.

The finalists for the 2021 National Contemporary Art Award are:

Rua Kēnana and Pinepine Te Rika's descent from Mt. Maungapōhatu – Brett a'Court, Northland (Runner up, 2021 National Contemporary Art Award)

– Brett a'Court, Northland (Runner up, 2021 National Contemporary Art Award) Nexus – Denise Batchelor, Northland

– Denise Batchelor, Northland Palmolive – Caryline Boreham, Auckland (Winner, 2021 National Contemporary Art Award)

– Caryline Boreham, Auckland (Winner, 2021 National Contemporary Art Award) The Killing Chain – Brit Bunkley, Whanganui

– Brit Bunkley, Whanganui Fruit Bowl IIII - Oliver Cain, Auckland

- Oliver Cain, Auckland Equanimity (2021) – Trish Campbell, Auckland

– Trish Campbell, Auckland Untitled – Alex Chalmers, Whangārei

– Alex Chalmers, Whangārei Aletheia – Julia Christey, Hamilton

– Julia Christey, Hamilton Concrete 2 – Ruth Cleland, Auckland

– Ruth Cleland, Auckland Joy Mountain - Natasha Cousens, Tauranga

- Natasha Cousens, Tauranga Maelstrom - David Cowlard, Auckland

- David Cowlard, Auckland 2021 – Antony Densham, Auckland

– Antony Densham, Auckland lab 20-10AB – Leslie Falls, Hastings

– Leslie Falls, Hastings Hikoi rā- walk there – Fraser Findlay, Whanganui

– Fraser Findlay, Whanganui ART – Stuart Forsyth, Wellington

– Stuart Forsyth, Wellington No Meat And All Vege – Jacquely Greenbank, Christchurch

– Jacquely Greenbank, Christchurch The genius loci of the chapel – Natalie Guy, Auckland

– Natalie Guy, Auckland Solv No. 4 – Levi Hawken, Auckland

– Levi Hawken, Auckland The Art of Value – John Guy Johnston, Auckland (Merit Award, 2021 National Contemporary Art Award)

– John Guy Johnston, Auckland (Merit Award, 2021 National Contemporary Art Award) Anatomy of a Stream – Paul V Johnston, Auckland

– Paul V Johnston, Auckland Sol 956 – Yoon Tae Kim, Auckland

– Yoon Tae Kim, Auckland Hope is the Thing with Feathers 2 – Rozana Lee, Auckland

– Rozana Lee, Auckland Flagstaff Hill, April 2021 – Thomas Lord, Dunedin

– Thomas Lord, Dunedin The Incredible Lightness Of Being – Kaye McGarva, Havelock North

– Kaye McGarva, Havelock North Gaze – D Milton Browne, Dunedin (Merit Award, 2021 National Contemporary Art Award)

– D Milton Browne, Dunedin (Merit Award, 2021 National Contemporary Art Award) La teu le vā – Leanne Morrison, Hastings

– Leanne Morrison, Hastings Late Model Mazda – Mark Purdom, Hamilton

– Mark Purdom, Hamilton Solo Exercise – Naomi Roche, Hamilton

– Naomi Roche, Hamilton Malaga – Raymond Sagapolutele, Auckland

– Raymond Sagapolutele, Auckland Has It Ever Been More Tense Than Now: The Post Covid Apocalypse – Kyle Sattler, Tauranga

– Kyle Sattler, Tauranga rorrim lartnec – Mark Soltero, Lyttelton

– Mark Soltero, Lyttelton Companion Pieces – Natalie Tozer, Auckland

– Natalie Tozer, Auckland The Misunderstanding – May Trubuhovich, Auckland

– May Trubuhovich, Auckland Diasporas Children – Telly Tuita, Wellington

– Telly Tuita, Wellington Blue Hours – Haihui Wang, Auckland

– Haihui Wang, Auckland Wishing well – Cora-Allan Wickliffe, Auckland

– Cora-Allan Wickliffe, Auckland Progress – Alex Wilkinson and Ben Wilson, Kihikihi

– Alex Wilkinson and Ben Wilson, Kihikihi AhoTāniko (connection) – Sheree Willman, Wellington

Details of the exhibition, which runs until 28 November, are available on the Waikato Museum website www.waikatomuseum.co.nz. All artworks in the exhibition are available for sale.

