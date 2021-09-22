Arrests Made Following Post Shop And Building Site Burglaries In Auckland City
Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 2:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Three people have been arrested following an
investigation into a number of burglary incidents that have
occurred during the Alert Level 4 lockdown
period.
Yesterday officers from the Auckland City West
Area’s Tactical Crime Unit, with assistance from the
Financial Crime Unit, carried out search warrants at two
properties in Mount Albert and Mount Roskill.
A
27-year-old woman has been charged with a number of offences
including 8 burglaries in the Auckland City Area.
This
included five alleged burglaries targeting Post Shops in Mt
Roskill, Epsom, College Hill and Auckland’s CBD along with
other burglaries at construction sites in central Auckland
during lockdown.
She will be appearing in the Auckland
District Court next month.
Two other people were
arrested as a result of further fraud offences
identified.
Police located a large amount of stolen
property during the search warrants including high-end bags,
tools and construction equipment. Police are making follow
up enquiries in relation to this stolen
property.
