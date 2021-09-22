Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

HELL Raising $66,666 For 14 National Food Rescue Organisations

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 4:39 pm
Press Release: HELL

HELL Pizza is on a mission to raise $66,6666 for 14 food rescue organisations around the country who are each supporting their communities and providing food to those in need, responding to increased demand during the current Delta outbreak.

Food Rescue groups across the North and South Islands are taking part in the Pay It Forward with HELL campaign. For every gift voucher purchased from HELL from today, HELL will match the voucher value dollar for dollar, donating the equivalent amount to a nearby food rescue group.

Matt Dagger, General Manager of Kaibosh Food Rescue, says they provided 25,322 kilos of food to 59 different groups, equating to almost 72,500 meals in the first fortnight of last month's Lockdown. He says under Lockdowns, food rescues have become a major food source for communities across the country.

"For people who are already doing it tough, it becomes tougher during Lockdown. People lose access to their normal weekly paychecks or sources of income. In many areas, their traditional sources of food and distribution networks also become disrupted, so this is where food rescue groups step in and fill the gaps, where they can," says Matt.

Food Rescue groups link the food industry with community groups that support people in need, ensuring that quality surplus food reaches those struggling - benefiting both the community and the environment. The money raised through this campaign will cover additional costs the 14 organisations have incurred during Lockdown, especially with demand increasing.

"We have a wide range of operational expenses getting surplus food from our sources - producers, retailers, supermarkets - out to the communities we support.

"These funds will cover additional operating costs; many have had to increase their level of service to meet both supply and demand and also to cover wages when their usual teams have been sent home as a part of social distancing," says Matt.

Ben Cumming, CEO of HELL, says they were inspired to help the food rescue network after seeing Kaibosh's work firsthand.

"On a recent tour of Kaibosh, seeing and hearing what they do opened our eyes to problems with the food industry in New Zealand. Like us, food rescue groups for the community and the environment. With the additional stress COVID-19 has placed on them, we wanted to raise funds to support their work and educate NZ on the issues our communities also face", says Ben.

Matt Dagger says in the early days of last month's Lockdown; it was a 'mad few days' rescuing food that was destined for events, cafes and restaurants and no longer needed.

"Lots of businesses had to empty their chillers and freezers to prepare for the Lockdown. Given we've gone down alert levels outside of Auckland, there is some return to normality, but not up there. I recently spoke to someone in the food security space who said it is brutal right now - there simply isn't enough food for people with fewer financial resources. Lockdowns are a really tough time to be poor," says Matt.

The following Food Rescues are participating in the campaign and will receive funds based on the total number of vouchers purchased at the closest HELL Pizza store.

  1. The Hub, Te Puke
  2. KCA, Porirua
  3. Nourished for Nil, Hastings
  4. Good Neighbour Tauranga
  5. Halo, Taupo/Tokoroa/Levin
  6. The Free Store, Wellington
  7. Kaibosh, Wellington/Hutt Valley/ Kapiti Horowhenua
  8. Fair Food, West Auckland
  9. Rotorua Whakaora, Rotorua
  10. Kaivolution, Hamilton
  11. Love Soup, Whangaparoa
  12. Food Rescue Northland, Northland
  13. Nelson Environment Centre, Nelson
  14. Foodbank Aoteoroa, Christchurch

