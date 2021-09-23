New Chair For Kaipara District Council Audit, Risk And Finance Committee

Kaipara District Council has welcomed Philip Jones as the independent chair of their Audit, Risk and Finance Committee.

Audit and risk committees provide guidance and advice to elected members, typically on the council's financial reporting, risk management, system of internal controls, and external and internal audit matters. The role of the independent chair is to provide different and independent perspectives on the risks, issues, and challenges councils face.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says the chair of the committee helps build confidence in the council by providing assurance that the Council is managing risk well.

“Philip has been consulting to different arms of local Government for many years and brings a deep understanding of how it all works. He’s a very experienced Audit and Risk Independent Chairperson, currently providing that expertise for a number of large and small councils. He brings specialist knowledge of asset, risk and financial management that will stand us in good stead through this current complex period of local government reform,” says Mayor Smith.

Mr Jones is already familiar with Kaipara District Council, having earlier completed a financial health and sustainability audit and provided subsequent financial advice.

Council and committee meeting times and agendas are published on the Kaipara District Council website. Mr Jones’ first meeting will be on Thursday 9 December.

Mr Jones replaces Geoff Copstick who resigned last month.

