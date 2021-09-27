SH73, Arthur’s Pass Route Linking Canterbury And The West Coast Closed

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has closed SH73 at the Craigieburn Cutting area this afternoon. The route links the West Coast and Canterbury.

The Lewis Pass route, SH7, via Waipara and Reefton, is the open, alternative route. Extra care, given the icy conditions, is required on all alpine routes this week.

Contractors working to repair a culvert beneath SH73 this afternoon uncovered a void which affects the single lane that was open for traffic while the repair work is underway.

“This requires emergency work today,” says Jessica McFarlane, Network Manager for Waka Kotahi. “We will update on the proposed reopening time at 5 pm tonight, with staff on site undertaking investigations this afternoon.”

Waka Kotahi advises people to check the Traffic and Travel page for updates:https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/358084

“We appreciate this is a sudden and unexpected closure for daily SH73 drivers and thank everyone for their patience while we work through this repair.”

The Craigieburn Cutting is north of Castle Hill and south of Lake Pearson.

© Scoop Media

