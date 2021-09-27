Heart Foundation And Rural Mental Health To Benefit From A Cattle Sale With A Difference

The family are pictured with the former No. 2 conformation heifer in the world, Busybrook Skick Bella-ET. L-R: Daljit Kaur Singh, Anjena Singh, Arjun Singh, Mindho Singh, and Karamjit Singh. Photo: Dean Malcolm.

Innovation, loss and resilience have brought the Singh family to the point where it is poised to honour its patriarch, and to give back to the farming industry through “The Legacy” sale.

The fifth generation dairy farming family is well-known in the Waikato for their innovative decision to build a 250m x 40m barn [9625m2 ] barn to house its 1000-cow Lawwal Holsteins milking herd – by absorbing the best of the North American experience and applying it to their own landscape.

Farming for the future

The freestall barn innovation was initiated by the late Aman Singh, and his wife, Daljit, together with their son, Arjun. It became a reality in 2018, when Calder Stewart completed the imposing structure.

The barn was fitted out by GEA Farm Technologies and no detail was left untouched. It won Silver in the 2019 New Zealand Commercial Project Awards. The herd’s numbers have since moved from 600 to 1000-head, and the herd’s average production has lifted by almost 30% to this season’s projected 700kg MS per cow.

With mature cows cracking 1043kg MS, and two-year-olds producing up to 935kg MS the decision has been a triumph for its owners.

Rebuilding their lives and a unique opportunity

Sadly, Aman did not get a chance to see the best of it. In March 2020, he passed away of a heart attack, aged 49 – leaving his family to continue what he had started.

Arjun said that his father’s vision was to showcase an example of ‘farming for the future’ within a sustainable operation at Lawwal.

“He wanted an operation that would be compliant, without compromising cow comfort, or great working facilities for our staff,” Arjun said.

“While he worked hard, he never underestimated the importance of having a healthy lifestyle, and he encouraged everyone around him to do the same.”

Aman set a great example. He was a member of Crossfit Te Rapa for six years, earning the award for the “Heart of CFTR”.

As the family have worked to rebuild their lives without Aman’s daily presence, guidance and expertise, their thoughts have now turned to honouring his memory.

What is involved

The Legacy sale will sell 50-head on April 22, 2022. It will also include a farm open day and fundraiser. The family will donate 10% of its sale proceeds – to the Heart Foundation (5%) and Rural Support Trust (5%).

This is an event that has been planned to be all about family, showcasing improved technology for the future, great cows, and living a healthy and balanced lifestyle. It is deliberately slated during the school holidays to reflect the emphasis on family.

The Singh’s own family effort includes Arjun’s sisters Anjena, 27, a registered psychologist and Amreeta, 21, who is studying to add her Master’s Degree to an Bachelor of Architectural Studies [majoring in interior architecture]. Both help out with the running of the farm.

“The whole day is dedicated to Dad,” Arjun, 24, said. “He built the legacy here at our farm and laid the platform for us. We wanted to raise funds for two charities that are close to our hearts. The success of this sale for us will be measured through helping others.”

This includes the unique decision to offer the pick of its 1000-cow milking herd.

The sale will include in-milk cows, yearlings, calves and the pick of the flush lots. There will be a mix of high production New Zealand-bred animals which carry LIC interest.

The international high-type animals come straight from the top shelf. With descendants being offered from four EX97 [including three World Dairy Expo Grand Champions] and three EX96 cows from household North American names like Ferme Jacobs, Ferme Blondin, Ferme Boulet, and Kueffner Holsteins.

Ready to show and tell

With four years behind them in the barn Arjun’s family is ready to showcase the operation. Their highest producing cow for last season was a Supersire daughter Lawwal Ssire Bailey who produced 1043kg Milk Solids (MS) and 14,350 litres as a six-year-old. Their top two-year-old was Lawwal Montross Casas who produced 943kg MS [11,990 litres]. She will sell fresh in the sale.

“Dad and I had many conversations around how we can feed our cows better. That we were struggling to fully feed the cows enough on grass all year round, especially in the summer,” Arjun explained. “We started looking around, and we liked the look of the freestall barns. So, Dad went to the US and saw some really good barns, and some really bad barns.

“He came back and he sent me down to the South Island to look at barns down there, and when we came back together, we knew this was what we wanted to do.

“It was definitely the right call and we’d like to also showcase the TMR (total mixed ration) system. Because TMR has worked very well for us. We grow 70-80% of the daily ration on farm, mainly maize silage and grass silage.

“This system has allowed us to increase production, take better care of our environment, and increase the amount of feed we can grow. I definitely wouldn’t go back to pasture farming.

“So, hopefully if someone is thinking about doing it, we can help them along just as others helped us when we were making our own decisions.”

Australian cowman impressed

Bluechip Marketing’s Dean Malcolm has been called in to help with the sale preparations. The Australian-born cowman says the opportunity is incredible.

“Honestly, that barn blows your mind,” Dean said. “The cows are so well looked after and so quiet. What really struck me is that it’s not only a phenomenal free-stall barn. The cows they have in there are amazing. To have the pick from that barn is a massive opportunity for someone.”

Arjun has worked hard to cover off on everyone’s wish list by gathering the best of the North American high-type market, high Breeding Worth animals, high production, homebred and domestic families.Quinedale Holsteins – owned by Balraj, Hardeep and Shneil Singh – will also sell a small offering.

Arjun says, “I’ve been wanting to host something like this for a long time, and it’s been many years in the making. To have descendants of four EX97 cows – including it being the first time the Loana and Blexy family is sold in New Zealand – is really exciting for us.”

The international cow families will include descendants from:

Butz-Butler Gold Barbara EX96 – 2019 World Dairy Expo (WDE) Grand Champion Holstein.

Jacobs L'authority Loana EX97 – 2018 WDE Grand Champion Holstein

Rosiers Blexy Goldwyn EX97 – 2017 WDE Supreme Champion

Blondin Goldwyn Subliminal EX97 – 1st production class and Grand Champion, 2021 Midwest Spring National show, Wisconsin aged 12 years (8 calves and 120,000kgM lifetime production). WDE class winner, 2017.

Loyalyn Goldwyn June EX97 – 2020 Holstein Cow of the Year.

Knonaudale Jasmine EX96 – Canadian brood cow leaving her mark in North America.

Cashe-Valley Lheros Dezi EX96 – 2017 & 2018 Nominated All-American 150,000lb-cow

Mystique Goldwyn Alexe EX92 – 8th generation VG or EX with 48*

© Scoop Media

