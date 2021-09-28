COVID-19 Detection From Tauranga Wastewater
Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Toi Te Ora Public Health
ESR has reported one positive detection in wastewater in
Tauranga from a sample collected on 23
September.
Follow up samples from Tauranga and Mount
Maunganui were taken this morning (28 September), with
results expected later this week
(Thursday).
Additional samples are also being taken
from nearby areas including Paeroa, Waihi Beach, Katikati,
Matamata, Te Puke and Maketu.
Given we are dealing
with the Delta variant, we are asking people in the Greater
Tauranga area – including Mt Maunganui, to get a test if
they are symptomatic, or have been at a location of interest
in the Tauranga, Waikato, Auckland, or Upper Hauraki areas.
A reminder that the Locations of Interest are on the
Ministry’s website here.
Testing
centres in the area will be open extended hours today, and
additional testing centres will be established tomorrow to
manage increased demand. You can find the locations of
testing centres in these areas here.
Workers
who travel frequently across the Auckland boundary are asked
to please check that they are up to date with their regular
testing; remember if you have any symptoms, isolate and get
a
test.
